POWER IN THE PASSION: Geoff Hannah mapped out the cabinet on a huge piece of plywood before he began work.
The beautiful story behind an exquisite masterpiece

Chyna Hayden
by
23rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
HOW do you describe your love for your family?

For one man, words were not enough. Instead, he created an exquisite masterpiece.

Master cabinet-maker Geoff Hannah's labour of love has been documented in a film to be screened at this year's Byron Bay Film Festival.

Geoff Hannah A Journey explores the life of the man behind the famous Hannah Cabinet, which was named in honour of the Busbys Flat couple who adopted him at a young age.

In the film, Hannah acknowledges and returns the love of David and Ruth Hannah and their son Ritchie, by putting their name on his magnificent artefact.

Despite financial circumstances, and Hannah being "a bit of a bugger of a kid”, they gave him a family and opportunities he may never have otherwise had, including moving to Lismore so he could pursue his craft.

Gratitude shines out of Hannah in the film, as do humility and humour, as he points out details of his masterpiece and relates stories of how it came to be.

Six-and-a-half years in the making, it contains 140 drawers - some secret - and is made up of 34 different timbers, including an incredibly expensive piece of ebony.

The Cabinet is a fixture at the Lismore Regional Gallery, which is raising funds to keep it in its hometown.

Geoff Hannah A Journey, screens at the Byron Community Centre on Saturday, October 26 at 11am as part of a showcase of locally made film.

