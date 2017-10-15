The beats are non-stop at the show

PROGRAMMING three days of music at the North Coast National is one of the highlights of the year for Darren Bridges.

He said he always makes sure there's a mix of styles of both local and interstate bands, and considers the songwriters stage the beating heart of the show.

Some punters hang around and watch the stage for hours, some come to see a favourite band, and some just take in the music and vibe as they walk past on the way to sideshow alley.

"Either way, live music at the show is an integral part of the atmosphere and I feel privileged to be a part of it. It's so great that the show society supports it and they should be commended as such,” Mr Bridges said.

Atomic Monkey Chunks. Contributed

This year's line-up was packed with acts such as songwriters Ben Wilson and Luke Vassella, through to local hardworking bands Atomic Monkey Chunks, Black Ghost Party, Supercheese, Jex Lopez, and Magnetic Drill Gang.

Travelling and interstate bands will hit the stage as well - The Postmortemists, Royal Chant and The Hurry Flushes featuring the North Coast's prodigal son, Mick Daley.

Jex Lopez. Contributed

On Friday the headline band will be an eight piece hillbilly band by the name of Then Joelene is not to be missed - expect a great show and plenty of banjo, fiddle and lagerphone footstomping goodness.

This year's main headliner on Saturday night will be The Skeletones, originally hailing from Brisbane, this ska/punk outfit has released a few great albums and have reunited and played shows over the last few years to glowing reviews. The members come from all over the country and notably the guitarist was none other than Ian Davies, principal of Kadina High School.

Expect high energy upbeat songs and a great show from these guys.

Show your support for live music and the North Coast National by getting along to this on October 19-21 October.

The Songwriters Stage is free for all once you've purchased your North Coast National entry.