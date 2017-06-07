The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

One of the country's most prestigious theatre companies will bring a definitive story from Australia's Indigenous history to the forefront with Coranderrk.

IT is the beard that stopped the nation.

After a last minute surge, Brett Canet-Gibson's portrait of actor Trevor Jamieson was officially named the People's Choice for the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017.

This is the first time a photographer has received an award from both the official judges of the prize and the public.

POPULAR: Brett Canet-Gibson's portrait of actor Trevor Jamieson WON the People's Choice for the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017. Brett Canet-Gibson

The National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 exhibition is on display at the Portrait Gallery in Canberra until 18 June 2017.

It will then travel to the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre as the first stop on its national tour.

Click here to see the rest of the winners of the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2017.

Coranderrk

Trevor Jamieson will star in the Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir production of Coranderrk, as part of the Norpa Season 2017.

At a Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry in 1881, the men and women of the Coranderrk Aboriginal Reserve went head-to-head with the Aboriginal Protection Board.

Their goal was both simple and revolutionary: to be allowed to continue the brilliant experiment in self-determination they had pioneered for themselves on the scrap of country left to them.

Coranderrk recreates the Inquiry.

The piece revives the voices of all those, black and white, who fought for a better pact between the country's oldest and newest inhabitants.

This special production pays tribute to the resilience and adaptability of a people who rose to the challenge despite the odds, appropriating the power of the written word to make their own voices ring loud and clear.

Coranderrk is a collaboration between leading Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, researchers, education experts and community members.

The production aims to encourage a shared understanding of the past between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.