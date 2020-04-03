Menu
WAITING GAME: Football Far North Coast will not return until at least May 31 after extension of its suspended season. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
WAITING GAME: Football Far North Coast will not return until at least May 31 after extension of its suspended season. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.
The battle to salvage soccer season

Mitchell Craig
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
FOOTBALL Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney is determined to salvage its season despite the latest setback with soccer banned until at least May 31.

Football Federation Australia extended the suspension on Wednesday night after originally setting April 14 as its return date.

Mackney said it was hard to put a timeframe on anything as the coronavirus pandemic continues but is hopeful they can return this season.

“We’re very mindful of what’s going on around us and I certainly empathise with people who are doing it tough at the moment,” Mackney said.

“People obviously have a lot going on away from sport but I’m optimistic that we can salvage something from our season.

“The longer this goes on the more frustrated players, parents and clubs will become.

“A lot of them haven’t got on the pitch at all yet this season.”

FNC soccer has boasted huge participation numbers in recent years and has over 7000 registered players.

Some competition had already started this season including the prestigious Anzac Cup.

“I’d be hopeful that we can complete the Anzac Cup final,” Mackney said.

“I don’t want to bombard our clubs with too much information in light of everything else but the message for now is the season certainly isn’t over.”

FFA chief executive James Johnson is also optimistic about the 2020 season.

“These are unprecedented times and at this moment, it is very difficult to predict what further measures will be introduced, or for how much longer current measures will be in place,” Johnson said.

“As we have done with all our decisions to date, we will remain agile and responsive to the prevailing circumstances and still remain optimistic that our Member Federations, which are already considering what adjusted competitions will look like, will be able to complete the grassroots season this year.”

Lismore Northern Star

