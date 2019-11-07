The battle of the coffee artist coming to Lismore

LATTEART: Local Baristas who specialise in the niche talent of Coffee art are being urged to compete in the upcoming Northern NSW 2019 Latteart smackdown competition being held at the Bank Cafe in Lismore on November 18.

HAVING such an opulent cafe and coffee scene bursting with talented baristas made Lismore an easy choice for organisers to hold the first Northern NSW Latteart smackdown competition.

Bringing together the Northern NSW coffee community for a night of socialising, industry networking and showcasing - First Floor Espresso, in partnership with Veneziano Coffee Roasters will host the championships at The Bank Cafe in Lismore on Monday, November 18.

The championship will follow a one-on-one knockout format with the LatteArt champion walking away with $1000 cash prizemoney with lucky door prizes and interactive coffee and technical displays for spectators as well as food, beverages and coffee demonstrtations on show for the local coffee community.

First Floor Espresso's Scott Kilpatrick said the niche event was a long time coming.

"The Northern Rivers has long been known as a bit of a hot-bed for great food and coffee, though traditionally it's the Gold Coast and Brisbane who have all the fun with coffee-centric events and competitions,” Mr Kilpatrick said.

"We felt it was about time our talented cafe operators, baristas and coffee aficionados were treated to a night out a little closer to home.

"The coffee scene is becoming more popular here, there have been little home brewing workshops popping up by some local roasters. A lot more people, even though they have there favourite cafes and routines are becoming interested in home brewing and buying coffee for home.”

The judges will roll a dice and each number will correspond to a different design and one of those options will be a free pour, for competitors to wow the judges.

The six coffee art designs competitors may have to create are; a heart, a tulip, a rosetta, a swan, a small tulip ( in a piccolo glass) and a free pour.

"In my experience, the most competitive people at these events are not always the ones with the best skills, they are most relaxed and can perform when it matters,” Mr Kilpatrick said.

"Judges are looking for clear contrast, between the white of the design and golden colour of the coffee's cremer, symmetry and technical skills, execution and how cleaner and pretty it is.”

He said there were still 10 competitor spaces to fill out of 32 capped entrants and all competitors would receive a participation prize.

Spectators and competitors alike will be treated to complimentary snacks and beverages, and the event will feature speciality coffee tastings and home brewing tips from Veneziano Coffee Roasters, as well as a showcase of the latest Ubermilk technology by Unknown Coffee.

Starting at 6pm on November 18 at the Bank Cafe, 67 Molesworth Street in Lismore. Entry is free for all spectators, though competitors must register online, or by searching "First Floor Espresso” on Eventbrite.com.au.

The event is being supported by Norco Dairy, Nimbin Grass Fed Wagyu, Seven Mile Brewing Co., Unknown Coffee, The Bank Cafe, The Loft Restaurant and Veneziano Coffee Roasters. For more information, contact First Floor Espresso on Instagram or Facebook.