DOWNSIZING: This apartment in Ballina sold for $1 million and has been described as ideal for retirees looking to downsize.
News

The Ballina unit that sold for $1 million

Harrison Astbury
by
13th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
THERE have been some ridiculously-priced houses sold recently.

One party pad last week sold in Byron fetched nearly $5 million, while other esteemed properties -- mainly in the Byron Shire -- sold for well over $2 million.

Last week, the top home was sold for exactly $1 million, and that belonged to a unit, at 303/25 Fawcett Street in Ballina.

This apartment has been described as immaculate and as the perfect place to downsize for retirees.

It features views of the Richmond River and is within walking distance to much of what Ballina has to offer.

While you get a lot for your money for prices north of $1 million, these prices tend to make most of us baulk.

Luckily, the median home price this last week was $560,000 -- a little more palatable.

Units were a little cheaper on average, with $516,000 being the median.

One unit even sold in Skennars Head for just $175,000.

The top 10 sold last week were:

  • $1,000,000: 303/25 Fawcett Street, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
  • $815,000: 1/25 Daintree Drive, Lennox Head - Lois Buckett Real Estate
  • $785,000: 3 Ocean View Drive, Alstonville - McGrath, Ballina
  • $750,000: 73 Yellowood Road, Tyalgum - Ray White Rural, Murwillumbah
  • $700,000: 118 Kalinga Street, West Ballina - Harcourts, Ballina
  • $640,000: 13 Ironbark Road, Ballina - McGrath, Ballina
  • $638,000: 2/21 Barrett Drive, Lennox Head - Professionals, Ballina & Lennox Head
  • $630,000: 38 Prospect Street, East Ballina - Professionals, Ballina & Lennox Head
  • $625,000: 4 Carla Place, Alstonville - LJ Hooker, Alstonville
  • $618,000: 97 Riveroak Drive, Murwillumbah - First National, Murwillumbah

While not quite reaching the dizzying heights of previous weeks, where most top tens consisted of properties of more than $1 million, it was another fairly strong week in the region.

Data is supplied by RP Data for The Northern Star.

ballina real estate housing affordability northern rivers property
Lismore Northern Star

