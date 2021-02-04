The Ballina gym that customers really love

Showing off their award as part of the Jetts Ballina team are, from left, Phoebe Podesta, Jodie Stockwell, Kallum Fidoe, Emma Fidoe, Cheyne Marchant and Louise McMahon.

Jetts Fitness Ballina was awarded International Club of the Year and Best Member Experience 2020 by Net Promoter Score.

Net Promoter Score is an international business metric used by companies to check on customer satisfaction, by rating their experience.

All the big companies use the tools, with Netflix at 68 per cent, Amazon at 62 per cent and Starbucks at 77 per cent.

Jetts Fitness in Ballina has 87 per cent of their customers saying they would recommend their business to a friend.

Owner Kallum Fidoe, trophy in hand, was very happy to have received the accolade.

"Our customers are surveyed every quarter, and the year before we got 77 per cent, so we really did up our game this year," he said,

"A lot of that had to do with employing some new professionals for our business, and upgrading our space here."

Jetts Ballina doubled up its footprint and equipment at Ballina Centro last year, Mr Fidoe said.

"During the lockdown, out business was closed for three months," he said.

"We went online with a lot of our services, we offered workout videos for our members to do at home, we had a private social media group where they could interact and share they workout experiences, plus we put a hold on all their gym memberships during that period."

The gym asked its clients to pay $3.50 a month to cover their overheads, and the amount was later discounted from their regular payments when the gym reopened in June 2020.

"We have seen more people looking to go back to the gym especially this week, after Australia Day, the holiday season is behind us, all the kids are back at school and everyone is able to focus on their health and exercise, so the last two weeks have been busy."

Mr Fidoe wants to keep the high score the gym achieved last year.

"One of the main piece of feedback from our members was more contact with our coaches through the day, so we are offering group training twice a day," he said.

"Our CEO, Elaine Jobson, set a mission statement for us last year to become the best and the most loved gym in the world. We really took that on board and run with it."