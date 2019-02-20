The Ballina boys are back at the Gold Coast Titans

BACK HOME: NRL centre Brian Kelly has left Manly to play for the Gold Coast Titans this season.

BACK HOME: NRL centre Brian Kelly has left Manly to play for the Gold Coast Titans this season. DAN HIMBRECHTS

A REJUVINATED Brian Kelly has returned to the Gold Coast intent on making the centre spot his own in NRL this season.

It is his second stint at the club after the Ballina Seagulls junior left Manly at the end of last season where he made his debut in 2017.

Kelly, 22, looked destined for big things from an early age, he won a first grade grand final as a 17-year-old at Ballina before going on to light up the under-20s competition with the Titans.

It caught most people by surprise when he was snapped up by Manly where he was a consistent starter having now played 47 NRL games.

"I was probably just on the side of having fun and mucking around too much when I left but being down there at Manly was a good little change and happy to be back on the Gold Coast,” Kelly told NRL media.

"I feel a bit more relaxed and chilled, being comfortable with myself and the blokes around me. I'm more confident and more professional after that transition from the 20s into the NRL.”

Kelly and Gold Coast Titans coach Garth Brennan were both in Ballina last week.

Brennan oversaw a Northern Rivers representative team training session and also held a workshop with local coaches.

Kelly was part of an NRL community visit which saw him attend Southern Cross K-12 school.

Meanwhile, Ballina junior Tyrone Roberts has been named Titans captain for its trial game against North Queensland at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday.

Roberts has just returned from a one-year stint with Warrington where he was released from his contract to be closer to home this season.

He could not be in better form heading into his first game in Titans colours since 2017, having won the Preston Campbell Medal for his man-of-the-match performance for the Indigenous All Stars over the Maori All Stars last weekend in Melbourne.

The 27-year-old was honoured to have received the news from Brennan regarding the captaincy yesterday.

"I consider myself a bit of a leader in the group so it's great to have that responsibility,” Roberts told Titans media.

"I want to be that person that people can come to.

"I'm honoured to be playing and being captain is a bonus. I can't wait, and the other boys are excited as well.”

Roberts has played 138 NRL games since making his debut at Newcastle in 2011.