The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

SHE may be introduced as a HR consultant from Queensland, but for Northern Rivers residents, Izzy Sharman-Firth is a local face.

The former Lismore resident will be one of the contestant on The Bachelor 2020, a series starting tonight on Channel 10.

The 29-year-old spent a number of years in Lismore working for a telco company, where she made a positive impression for her skills and smart but polite nature, dazzling smile and her bubbly personality.

The Bachelor Season 8, Izzy.

Sharman-Firth will be one of 23 young single hopefuls are about to set on a journey to win the heart of The Bachelor, Locky Gilbert.

As is always is, it will be a rollercoaster of emotions for the women.

In her introduction interview, the HR adviser said she would not date a Trump supporter.

"It would be a deal breaker if he was a Trump supporter," she said.

"My dream date would be arcade games or something adrenaline pumping, followed by Mexican food and frozen margaritas.

"Then a bar hop because neither of us want to leave at the end."

This year's bachelorettes are aged 23 to 34.

Locky Gilbert begins his search for love on 10s dating series, The Bachelor. Picture: Supplied/10

First impressions will count this year, as - according to their website - tonight's episode will include a dramatic twist: The Triple Threat Rose.

The bachelorette who makes the strongest first impression at tonight's cocktail party, is guaranteed triple the time with the Bachelor.

Host Osher Günsberg returns to guide Locky on this journey of a lifetime.

The Bachelor Season Eight premieres on Channel 10 tonight at 7.30pm.