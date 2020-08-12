Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
**EMBARGOED UNTIL MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020** Bachelor 2020 contestants, full cast. Supplied
**EMBARGOED UNTIL MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020** Bachelor 2020 contestants, full cast. Supplied
News

The Bachelor: Former Lismore woman could fall in love on TV

Javier Encalada
12th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SHE may be introduced as a HR consultant from Queensland, but for Northern Rivers residents, Izzy Sharman-Firth is a local face.

The former Lismore resident will be one of the contestant on The Bachelor 2020, a series starting tonight on Channel 10.

The 29-year-old spent a number of years in Lismore working for a telco company, where she made a positive impression for her skills and smart but polite nature, dazzling smile and her bubbly personality.

 

The Bachelor Season 8, Izzy.
The Bachelor Season 8, Izzy.

 

Sharman-Firth will be one of 23 young single hopefuls are about to set on a journey to win the heart of The Bachelor, Locky Gilbert.

As is always is, it will be a rollercoaster of emotions for the women.

In her introduction interview, the HR adviser said she would not date a Trump supporter.

"It would be a deal breaker if he was a Trump supporter," she said.

"My dream date would be arcade games or something adrenaline pumping, followed by Mexican food and frozen margaritas.

"Then a bar hop because neither of us want to leave at the end."

This year's bachelorettes are aged 23 to 34.

 

Locky Gilbert begins his search for love on 10s dating series, The Bachelor. Picture: Supplied/10
Locky Gilbert begins his search for love on 10s dating series, The Bachelor. Picture: Supplied/10

 

First impressions will count this year, as - according to their website - tonight's episode will include a dramatic twist: The Triple Threat Rose.

The bachelorette who makes the strongest first impression at tonight's cocktail party, is guaranteed triple the time with the Bachelor.

Host Osher Günsberg returns to guide Locky on this journey of a lifetime.

The Bachelor Season Eight premieres on Channel 10 tonight at 7.30pm.

 

The Bachelor season eight Queensland contenders: Rosemary, Roxi, Zoe-Clare, Charley, Izzy & Gemma.
The Bachelor season eight Queensland contenders: Rosemary, Roxi, Zoe-Clare, Charley, Izzy & Gemma.
channel 10 izzy sharman-firth northern rivers entertaiment the bachelor 2020 the bachelor australia tv whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Search is on for the region’s best roadside produce stall

        Business SOME of the roadside stalls are a work of art and the treasures within them can be delightful and delicious.

        • 12th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Band’s new single scores air time on triple j

        Premium Content Band’s new single scores air time on triple j

        News THE Byron Bay band is continuing its prolific year with a new single release.

        • 12th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        5 things to be wary of during virus’ second wave

        Premium Content 5 things to be wary of during virus’ second wave

        News What should the Northern Rivers be wary if a if a second COVID-19 wave hits the...

        • 12th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Zion’s second brush with $100,000 Archibald Prize

        Premium Content Zion’s second brush with $100,000 Archibald Prize

        News A TALENTED Northern Rivers artist has entered Australia’s most prestigious portrait...