The Bachelor 2018: What we know so far

THE first episode of The Bachelor is yet to air - but some of the leading ladies trying to woo Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins have already sparked controversy.

As an air date for The Bachelor was finally announced, viewers were given a sneak peek of some of the women vying for the heart of Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins.

From a female footy player who claims she doesn't recognise the rugby union star, to a blonde who drops the bombshell she already knows him, it looks like it's shaping up to be an exciting season.

Brooke, 23, a youth worker from WA is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10

Cass, 23, a student form NSW is one of the girls on Nick Cummins season of The Bachelor. Picture: Channel 10

Cassandra, a Home And Away extra and Miss World Australia contestant, is rumoured to have dated Cummins in the past, revealing on the promo she already knows him.

"Nick and I have socialised together in the past," Cassandra says, before being asked by a producer if anything romantic ever happened between them.

"Ummmm. Let's just see what he has to say," she laughs.

Cass when she realises bachie is someone she's actually very familiar with.

Brooke, walking in with two footballs, reveals she plays both union and rugby league, saying she's a "massive lover of sport".

She then asks Cummins what he does for a living.

"She's got no idea who I am and it's very refreshing," Cummins says to the camera.

"Well actually I play a bit of this," he says to her as he gestures to the ball, to which Brooke replies: "Noooo".

Brooke confesses to being a massive sports fan — but doesn't know who Nick Cummins is???

It has eager viewers wondering whether or not she is pretending she doesn't recognise him to gain an early advantage.

A bevy of other ladies are seen in the adverts, many of them having an epic laugh with the new bachie.

Wonder what the larrikin said to garner this lol. Picture: Channel 10

Judging by their glowing early impressions of Cummins, one would be forgiven for thinking it could be a hostile environment between the women in the Bachelor mansion.

"He's cute," one of the girls says, while another adds: "He is quite handsome!"

They were joined by another one of their fellow ladies, who said: "he made me laugh" while another contestant admitted: "I really liked him".

More women! Picture: Channel 10

Known for his confidence, Cummins admits to host Osher Gunsberg how nervous he is ahead of meeting the ladies.

"You got 25 good sorts charging out here with a purpose, that's intimidating."

Producers are said to have gone with the Aussie larrikin, well known for being a professional rugby union ootballer, in a bid to replicate the extraordinary ratings success of Sophie Monk's season of The Bachelorette.

The Honey Badger cuts an uncharacteristically nervous figure in the shorts. Picture: Channel 10

The new season of The Bachelor premieres at 7.30pm, Wednesday August 15 on Ten.

We’ve got a very happy lady here. Picture: Channel 10