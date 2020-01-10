WATCH: The baby buffalo barking up the wrong tree

MEET Bunjee, an adorable baby buffalo who's convinced he's a dog and loves playing fetch.

The boisterous six-month-old calf quickly became apart of the Stanton family after arriving at their Humpty Doo property last year and befriending the three household dogs.

Bunjee the buffalo is convinced he’s a dog after growing up around three pups in Howard Springs. Picture: Che Chorley

Owner Erica Stanton said over time Bunjee eventually became convinced he was a part of the canine pack, and enjoys running around with the other dogs in the backyard and fetching balls.

"He's grown up with dogs and now he thinks he's a puppy," she said.

"Bunjee will come up to the veranda to get pats and he loves a good hose down when it's hot."

The buffalo gained some online popularity this Christmas when a video of him playing fetch with a basketball got thousands of hits.

"The little fellas definitely got a cheeky personality which shines though," Mrs Stanton said.

"Him and our little Maltese chase each other around the garden and he'll run up to meet us when the car pulls in with the other dogs."

Bunjee at home with his family in Humpty Doo. Picture: Supllied

The Humpty Doo family bought the calf on a whim last year from a cattle yard near Bees Creek.

"We just thought it would be great idea and with five acres here we've got the space for him," Mrs Stanton said.

During the last six months Bunjee has been growing fast and his little horns are already showing.

As they mature, buffalo are known to grow to weigh up to 1200kg and have horns more than 1.5 metres long.