The artisan North Coast event that attracts people from afar

Hidden gem in hinterland: Natalia Torres Negreira showcases her plant inspired ceramics to guests attending the annual Mud Trail event. Amber Gibson

OVER the weekend, the 7th North Coast Mud Trail offered a clear indication that a contemporary ceramic revival is ripe.

Natalia Torres Negreira, owner of Ruby & Frank Studio was one of 21 ceramic artists to showcase her work, welcoming over 200 people into her shop on Saturday.

"There's a bigger appreciation at the moment, I believe, for home-grown, slow-cooked, hand-made products,” Ms Negreira said.

"People are really wanting to slow down.”

The event invites people to drive through the Northern Rivers region to meet artisans, step into their studio, view demonstrations and participate in workshops over two days.

Ms Negreira who became a professional ceramicist five years ago said her pieces are inspired by her love of plants.

Her mother and grandma who were artisans too.

Ms Negreira's best sellers are her gritty style, ceramic plant hangers made in a range of sizes.

"I take joy and pleasure in creating vessels and often I make them with a plant in mind,” she said.

She launched Ruby & Frank Studio a year ago and said it had been a great decision.

"Not only do I have my wares in here but I proudly support the local arts, so I have about 10 other local artists here.”

But it's not all smooth sailing with lots of trial, error and experimentation needed to create a piece.

"The challenge comes in the risk and without the risk you don't get the magic”.

Ms Negreira said she feels the Mud Trail has become a cultural event that positively represents the artists in the area and is "pleased to be apart of it”.

"I sold out of a lot of my wares yesterday. People travelled all the way from Brisbane.”