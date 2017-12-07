The art show must go on after tough year

ARTSTATE initiatives were not the only exhibitions taking place last week.

Lismore TAFE's Art department also went above and beyond to make sure their annual show was a success this year.

A feat indeed, considering their usual gallery for showing their art from across the various years, The Drill Hall, has been completely gutted due to the flood.

Head teacher of Creatives Industries at the Lismore TAFE's CBD Campus, Steve Giese, said it had been a "very tough year, which made the quality of work produced all the more exceptional”.

He said students, some of which have considerable special needs, had come far and wide to have work completed and exhibited for the show and the standard was just as high as usual.

While there had been delays in the refurbishment of the college, he had been given assurances essential repairs would be completed in the new year. In the meantime, the department used existing classrooms to exhibit the work.

"Right now our focus is on looking to the future to support the talent that exists in the region.”

One student at the campus, who wished to remain anonymous, was scathing at the length of time it has taken to get the department properly operational, as well as the way contractors stripped the buildings after the flood.

She said the canteen was still not up and running and construction fencing filled the site.

Considering the TAFE had one of the strongest ceramics departments in the country, provided training and employment opportunities, she was disgusted the facility could have been so neglected.