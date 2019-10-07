The art of being uncomfortable

Since speaking with comedian Zoe Coombs Marr in late July she has performed at Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, filmed a comedy special in Melbourne, went back for a run of shows in the UK and is in New York as you read this article. Oh, and she collected another prestigious award, this time a Herald Angel bestowed upon her in Scotland.

That whirlwind of an itinerary doubles as a fine indicator of the momentum the former Grafton High student has in the contemporary comedy landscape, her slow burning, odd-ball routines perfectly in tune with the new wave of young stand-up artists taking the world by storm. That posse includes her friends Hannah Gadsby and Rhys Nicholson, the latter she married as a 'man' in 2016, while Gadsby emceed the ceremony held at the Melbourne Comedy Festival Club.

Comedian royalty Judith Lucy, Denise Scott and Celia Pacquola were on bridesmaid duty.

Zoe's father and former Grafton solicitor Peter Marr walked her down the aisle while both sets of parents watched on among the hundreds of supporters who were there to highlight marriage laws that discriminated against same-sex couples.

It was the kind of stage show Coombs Marr revels in. Giving societal boundaries a giant elbow in the ribs while having a riotous time in the process.

Another day in the life of Grafton's enfant terrible.

While that last descriptor may not go anywhere near Coombs Marr's own assessment of her lot in life, you could count on one middle finger the number of the country's top-shelf comedian provocateurs produced here in the Clarence. So she may have to wear that one.

Although the Grafton-raised comedian did not officially enter the world in the Clarence (Sydney had that honour), the Jacaranda City became the family's hometown before she could sit up. "I was three months old when we arrived there, so out on a technicality I guess."

Grafton was a great place to grow up, the Sydney-based performer says, but she wouldn't go as far as calling it idyllic. "That sounds a bit too much like a Norman Rockwell painting. I had good time as a kid, but there were ups and downs. Like the time I wanted a second kitten and Dad said no..."

In her early years the family lived in town close to the river before moving out to a farm in Coaldale.

"Living opposite the river we had a lot of freedom, sliding down next to the Bowlo on cardboard boxes. Spending time making crazy rafts that never floated. Trying to get across to Susan Island which really ended up being a bunch of kids dragging some kind of construction of wood across there while half drowning."

Zoe at home with her grandfather

She spent her teenage years out of town, firstly at Coaldale in "the oldest house in the valley, a weatherboard shack with an outdoor toilet" before the family built their home on 8ha at Clarenza.

"We had pretty rugged mountain ponies at Coaldale. We spent more time trying to catch them than actually riding them."

Coombs Marr attended Grafton Primary and High Schools where the self-professed "bit of a dork" remembered good and bad memories being made there.

"I quite liked the school aspects. Learning things and reading but I hated maths. It was an OK time but I didn't fit in well. At high school I was this little lesbian, this weird outsider, but I got on reasonably well with most people. Ok, I did get bullied pretty heavily but it never really stuck to me."

She said coming to the realisation she was gay wasn't a matter of hitting puberty and announcing it to the world. "It can be a bit of shock. Puberty is a weird time for everyone, gay or straight. Just having a sexuality at all, it's an awkward and a strange time. It can also take you a while to work out what's going on. It took me a long time to work out I was gay. It's not like you get a letter in the mail. I knew I was different and everyone could sense that. I definitely wouldn't say high school was the best years of my life."

Coombs Marr said small places like Grafton can be trying for "outsiders" and that it was as much an internal problem as it is external. "You don't need someone to tell you you don't fit in, you know it, so it can be a bit of a struggle dealing with it because it's your whole world at the time."

While she doesn't consciously credit her difficult teenage years as the reason she can hold her own on stage now, she does think being on the fringe socially and "becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable" helped prepare her for her adult years.

"At the time you're just trying to fit into the world but I do feel a bit thankful for not fitting in. Being super popular isn't always the best set-up for life. Life is uncomfortable and we often end up in situations where we feel different and don't fit in with the majority of people. The 'whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger' vibe worked for me. I was always uncomfortable so now I'm fine with it. It's how I make my living."

The road from bullying to stand up wasn't some fluke of good fortune. Coombs Marr had form, having been involved in some kind of performance arts since she was 8, learning piano, flute and then drama in her teenage years at St Cecilia's Music Academy (Clarence Valley Conservatorium).

"Those places provided a bit of a haven for the weird kids. You would meet other like-minded kids across a broad age group and hang out in a creative environment. My high school was very sporty so the artsy kids found their thing outside of school. They were great places for us nerds to congregate and develop a sense of self."

She said she wouldn't be where she is without those programs and the teachers who put so much into them, the vital support they provided never lost on the comedy star. or her former teachers it seems.

"When I was in Edinburgh recently and in the middle of telling a very rude joke, as I delivered the punchline I looked into this woman's face and went 'oh my god, Jenny Worrel'. Mrs Worrel was my music teacher all through school. I spent almost every afternoon at her house. She, along with people like Mrs Watson and Mr Keogh ran the performance nights at school where I first tried stand up as a 15-year-old. Mrs Worrel was my first booker and there she was in Edinburgh laughing at my blue jokes. Those teachers are worth their weight in gold and really don't get enough credit."

ABOVE: Barry Humphries, centre, in Melbourne to announce the nominees for the Barry Award for most outstanding show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Pictured with him (from left) Zoe Coombs Marr, Damien Power, Anne Edmonds, David O'Doherty, Tom Ballard, Rhys Nicholson. Coombs Marr took out the award. Photos: Supplied

She said she had been thinking a lot about the undervaluing of the arts in Australia and how we tend to see it as "an excess, a luxury or indulgence".

"I'm sure I'm not the only person who could say those kinds of programs saved my life."

Coombs Marr said a lot of funding has been stripped from the arts, especially for youth programs. "Where will the artsy-weirdos find their place now? Especially the disadvantaged and rural kids. I worry about them, and selfishly, I don't want to live in a world where it's only rich private school kids from the city that get to make art."

When Coombs Marr graduated from secondary school in Grafton she wasted no time in moving to Sydney where she remembers watching a lot of drag shows during her "gap" year.

She also performed in experimental theatre before heading to the University of NSW where she began study for an arts degree majoring in theatre and performance. "I got bored and met a bunch of people from art school and changed to a double degree. Arts and fine arts with a fine art major in sculpture, performance art and installation. Sounds wanky hey"

So what about the comedy? "It was always there", Coombs Marr said. "I started in open mics as soon as I got to Sydney. But I was always doing little bits of stand-up here and there. I was drawn to the flame of stand-up. This was before You Tube existed so you didn't see it often but I was very interested in it from a young age. I used to host school variety nights, and (school friend) Kenzie Larsen and I did this comedy duo called Malcolm and Keith the musical (at the conservatorium). Instead of going to Schoolies we put on a comedy show."

In retrospect, Coombs Marr says, playing a male character way back then was the early working of her nationally acclaimed comedy persona Dave, who had until more recently been front and centre of her life.

"I was always interested in drag and playing other characters. So many female characters that existed were really quite boring. When I thought I wanted to be an actor, there weren't a lot of great characters written for women so I was always drawn to male roles. They were more interesting and often funnier."

For Coombs Marr, stand-up is her schtick, a completely addictive pursuit that is as terrifying as it is euphoric.

"It's a total drug getting those laughs, but just before I go on I would almost do anything to not have to perform. It's really an unnatural thing getting up on stage. We're not meant to be talking to that many people at once. It's scary, and really, an idiotic thing to do. To think you can get up there and believe you are going to make everyone laugh. I think your body goes into fight or flight. Monkey brain comes on and I think they might all attack me. But once I'm up there, the adrenalin kicks in and I never feel more comfortable than when I'm onstage. That is probably a problem in its own right."

But much like high school, she has her naysayers, only her platform is a lot broader, and thanks to social media, the boundaries of criticism are limitless.

"I have heaps of horror stories. They replayed my comedy special Trigger Warning on ABC. They never tip you off but I always know it's aired because I get some kind of weird Tweet or Facebook comments that will be 'naw, this is garbage'. 'Some diversity quota has obviously been filled here'. 'I've wasted 45 minutes of my life watching this trash.' You get that all the time."

Zoe Coombs Marr. Christa Holka

That show brings us back to Dave, Coombs Marr's most famous persona to date - a parody inspired by the misogynist humour she was exposed to from years and years of being on stage in the comedy environment.

"There were quite sexist expectations coming from the audience and also sexist or racist or homophobic jokes coming from the comics. Audiences responded and enjoyed that. I've been abused by audience members many times, heckled and had altercations with other comics. Stand-up comedy can be quite a volatile environment. You're also performing in a drinking environment so people are quite loose, they can get quite aggressive, if they don't like a joke."

Coombs Marr said despite the sometimes brutal nature of comedy, it was, at its core, about being funny and making people laugh.

"It's an innate thing, almost an animal response when we find something funny. Your reaction is an accessing of your subconscious. It's not something we think about a lot. It's quite a raw thing which is why people can get very defensive about jokes, or something like freedom of speech. 'They're taking away our fun' 'or we won't be able to have a laugh anymore', 'PC culture is ruining everything'. People are afraid it's going to take something away from them that they feel untouchable."

She said audiences forget certain types of comedy only serve certain types of people.

"Comedy does have a real history of being mainstream, especially in Australia because of our small population. So we tend to play to broad audiences, which is fine, but that sometimes ignores a lot of people and can be discriminatory. But you can be broad without being hateful or discriminatory. We are beginning to see different kinds of comedians talking about different kinds of things to different audiences who may not have been catered to before. New jokes, stuff you haven't thought of before, not just 'my wife nags a lot'."

She said some of the old school comics often say audiences now are too sensitive but believed it's "not that they are more sensitive, they are just becoming more diverse".

"Like, gay people have obviously always hated homophobic jokes. But now the lines of communication have been opened up through social media, comedians are suddenly hearing from people who don't like what they are doing. Comedy is meant to change. The comedy I'm doing now I hope might be seen as being current, but in 20 years it will hopefully be very outdated because the world will have moved on."

And while Dave's time came to end a couple of years ago after a successful run of six/seven years, she said he isn't quite dead yet, after all he set her on the path she is revelling in today.

Coombs Marr has just supported her friend Hannah Gadsby for the Melbourne run of her new show Douglas, a formidale pair of female performers at the top of their game.

"It was great fun. I've known Hannah for years, ages really, through stand-up. We get on super well and are still good mates. We shared the same venue for her first Melbourne season of Nanette. So while she was doing the last brutal 15 minutes of her show, I was backstage putting on my stupid costume for Dave. We also shared a house that year in Edinburgh. I was doing Wild Bore, so it was a crazy house full of feminist performers. A queer comedy coven."

Coombs Marr believed female performers were breaking new ground in comedy here in Australia and was feeling good about being part of that wave of change.

"It's a real treat to perform to an audience there for your kind of comedy. There's a familiarity and understanding of what the politics in that room are. That's the great thing about comedy and the diverse voices we have out there today. It's not to say straight, white guys can't make a joke about their lives and that doesn't have an audience. It's not mutually exclusive. There's room for both. It's just people like Hannah and myself have been unrepresented for so long that it's really exciting and special to have the space and an audience that supports our kind of comedy."

That comedy, according to Coombs Marr, is about being fresh, "about talking to the audience about what's happening in the world right now".

"A joke that was funny last week might not be funny this week. That's part of the job. Staying current. It's also about listening. Comedy isn't just output. It's not just I think this is funny so you should too. It's a real exchange between the performer and the audience."

So with Dave laid to rest, her Bossy Bottom self is where Coombs Marr is at and the reviews and accolades are coming in thick and positive, The Herald (UK) describing her new show as "a masterclass in meta-humour" and Guardian Australia calling Coombs Marr "a master".

Edinburgh thinks so too. And London. And New York will when she takes Wild Bore on another trip.

"The international comedy scene has been great to me.

"I've always had a really great time in Edinburgh and in London as well. There's just so much more going on over there, more opportunities, more spaces. Unfortunately we're not quite there here in Australia. We produce, although I'm biased, some of the best comedy in the world. The Melbourne Comedy Festival is incredible, but overall we're just a smaller scene."

Zoe Coombs Marr as Dave. Supplied

Since starting her career in stand-up Coombs Marr has been the recipient of a few accolades including a couple of Helpmann nominations and winning the prestigious Barry (Humphries) Award at the Melbourne Comedy Festival in 2016. More recently she bagged a Herald Angel from Edinburgh for Bossy Bottom but is not the kind of person to measure success by how many trophies she has on her mantel.

"Comedy is a strange rhythm of a career. There are constant up and downs. You need to have nerves of steel in a way but if you believe in your work and enjoy it, and get to do it alongside people you respect, and the audience like what you're doing, that's really all you can ask for.

"Things like awards are great and can have a good effect on your career but they also don't mean a lot in the long term. It feels great winning and is one of the rare solid achievements in an industry that is very mushy.

"As a comedian you can't really take anything seriously. You certainly shouldn't be taking comedy too seriously, but a lot of people do and that in itself is always pretty funny to me." C+