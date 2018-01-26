The 'amazing' people of Evans Head are Rod's motivation

TIRELESS Evans Head volunteer Rod Kinnish has attributed his Order of Australia medal to the "amazing” people of the Lower Richmond River.

Squadron Leader Kinnish (retired), who moved to the Northern Rivers with his wife Donella after his RAAF service concluded, has been awarded the medal for services to the Evans Head community.

Mr Kinnish is the founder and president of the Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum, the deputy controller of the Broadwater SES Unit, the inaugural president of the Evans Head and Woodburn Community Men's Shed, and the inaugural and current vice president of the Evans Head Business and Community Chamber.

He is also a vice president of the RAAF Association Ballina, and a member of the Evans Head Maritime Rescue.

He joked that to keep his volunteering going he had to retire from full-time work.

On receiving the honour, he said he was "quite surprised, and obviously incredibly honoured”.

He said was "incredible” to be recognised by people "you volunteer and work with day in and day out doing the things you love doing”.

"My achievements really are the achievements of all the people I work with,” he said.

They're giving it to me but with any of these awards it's important to recognise it doesn't come as a result of one individual.”

The 62-year-old will be personally awarded the medal by the Governor General at a ceremony in March.

He said his driving motivation was about "people and community”.

"The people around here was amazing, they show a lot of respect for each other.”

"I love to see the things we have achieved for the community.

Mr Kinnish said his wife Donella's ancestors were original settlers of New Italy and also original founders of Evans Head, making his entry into the community an easier one.

"I think I have to give Donella the credit here because she is such a well known person that the community has embraced me because of her,” he said.

"It's been very easy for me to fit into the community and work with the community.”

"Donella is always with me, we've worked every much as a team.”

"We even spent two years working at the same desk, it was a nine foot long desk and we sat at each end.”