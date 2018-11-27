The agony of a loved one going missing

We still have a long way to go to to overcome the stigma of mental health issues.

We still have a long way to go to to overcome the stigma of mental health issues. OtmarW

LAST Thursday was a day full of experiences I'd like to never live through again.

It started with a phone call to tell me my lovely, funny, good-looking friend and neighbour was missing, presumed dead by his own hand.

Mark suffers from depression and anxiety. As do I. Both of us use the ocean as psychologist/counsellor/medication. He is a surfer but also kayaks on the lake, has a stand-up paddleboard, and generally engages in all possible water sports.

His life had started to unravel after a terrible year of accidents, illness and personal tragedy; family, friends and others around him were trying to help. I spent Thursday morning looking in my backyard and those of absent neighbours for his body. I can't describe the horror of opening shed doors, hoping to not find him dead.

A meltdown happened last Sunday week, resulting in assessment at the local hospital. Inexplicably, medical staff deemed him fit to be sent home.

He left a note to his family saying they will be well provided for, and bolted on foot on Wednesday evening with nothing but a phone. There's been no sign of him since.

Tears have been shed with his wife; she still believes he's gone bush to clear his head. With no water, food, money, shelter or clothing.

All I can think to do is cook for them; friends have arrived from Sydney to co-ordinate search parties.

The one glimmer of light in all of this has been the extraordinary response from the tiny community of which he is a well-liked and respected member. People are knocking on doors, handing out fliers, walking through tick and snake-infested national park and generally doing anything they can, including walking his dogs, mowing his lawn and providing meals.

One thing is abundantly clear. We still have a long way to go to to overcome the stigma of mental health issues. I speak about my own battles in a calm, matter-of-fact way often; not whining or venting, just the truth - that depression is never far away. Nearly everyone I mention it to is taken aback that I speak of it freely. We owe it to ourselves and others to bring it out into the light. You often hear of people with depression being unable to ask for help; Mark had the opportunity to get help and for some reason we may never know (shame, perhaps, or a reluctance to appear vulnerable?) he knocked it back.

Lifeline: 13 11 14; Suicide Callback Service: 1300 659 467