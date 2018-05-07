The age of Aquarius is dawning Cathy Adams Full Profile Login to follow

IT HAS been 45 years since the Nimbin Aquarius Festival.

The fourth Aquarius festival staged by Sydney University students was held over 10 days in 1973 and up to 10,000 flocked to the Woodstock-styled event on the Northern Rivers.

The first event staged at Australian National University in Canberra in 1971 was a political protest, rallying against war and conscription.

By 1973 Aquarians were searching for cultural change, celebrating alternative thinking and sustainable lifestyles.

It was regarded as the birthplace of Australia's hippie movement.

May 12 is the anniversary date of the start of the Nimbin Aquarius Festival and it will be celebrated in Nimbin via a Celebration of Colour.

The Nimbin Aquarius Foundation has organised the celebration from May 13 to May 27 to "embrace the environment, indigenous acknowledgement, our town's heritage and 1973er's exhibitions".

A series of events throughout the town include exhibitions, music performances, conferences, films and a ball.