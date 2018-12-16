Aftermath of ‘worst breakup text ever’

Julia’s romance started out full rom-com. Then, he texted her.

A FEW weeks ago, I had an editor of mine asking for revenge dating stories.

I really had to think as I am not a vengeful person, even if the break up was sh*tty and I would like to go apes**t at them with how I really feel.

It may be rich to adopt Michelle Obama's classic quote, "when they go low, we go high", and refer it to the dating world, but sometimes I do think silence is golden.

Of course, I can think that they are an ass behind their face but in front, I like to think sometimes the best reaction is no reaction.

Except, sorry Michelle, I don't think in this case, I can really say I followed you.

This week a story of mine, Is this the worst breakup text of all time, went viral.

I recalled the time I was sitting alone on a park bench in Lisbon, writing in my diary when I looked up and spotted him - a tall, dark and handsome man with a gorgeous head of curls, looking completely lost in suit complete with tailcoat.

I was smitten - he was the very definition of the ideal leading man.

We couldn't stop talking and when he spotted the people he was waiting for, he quickly offered me his number.

For the next few weeks, we were lovebirds in Lisbon.

Soon enough, my head was in overdrive. To continue this holiday romance, I needed to anchor myself in this city. I started to contemplate a move to Portugal solely to continue this relationship.

But then...

"Something happened last night with an actress that I work with. I couldn't avoid. It's better not to see each other. I think I'm in love. Can I call in a couple of hours?"

I froze. My heart sank. It was like an out of body experience. Was this for real?

I felt defeated. I felt like my world as I had known it for the past few weeks had been crushed - and by someone I had just opened my heart to.

Unfortunately, my Hollywood rom-com turned out to be a short film instead.

I didn't think that my shitty encounter would wind up read in the palms of many.

Then again, it is human nature, and we all go through some sort of heart-wrenching heartbreak one time in our lives or another.

I do feel a world away from the piece I wrote and 110 per cent over and out with the man that it was about. It was done and dusted the minute I stepped foot on a plane out of Lisbon and starting afresh elsewhere.

Time is not on our side, and I should not cry a tear moreover someone that was inconsiderate, foolish and really did not think through their actions.

This girl doesn't have a minute to waste on what's his name. Sure, when the time comes, and you are not feeling it with someone, I would like to think that there some level of compassion and thought process for the person you are about to break in one way or another.

So fast forward, away from this episode in my life. This story continues.

I decided to make contact with this man.

After all, he didn't have a clue about my reaction to it all; how he made me feel that day, like a shell of a human wandering around aimlessly in Lisbon and feeling like someone just ripped my heart out and threw it under a Lisbon tram.

Maybe it would benefit this person to know my reaction from his thoughtless action?

Out of the blue, I Whatsapp'd him a link to one of the articles that went viral.

Almost immediately, I saw that he had opened it. That is when I also decided to send him another link to the article republished on another website.

Soon enough, I got my first reply.

"I'm a fool man!"

A stream of replies soon flooded my phone.

"I am an idiot."

A few minutes later: "I have the ability of f*****g perfect stories."

And lastly: "My loss!"

So how did I claim my "revenge"?

I never gave him the satisfaction of opening the messages.

Instead, I deleted the thread.

After all, there was nothing more to say. He acknowledged he was a fool, an idiot and ruined

what could have been a good story.

That was enough for me, for him to realise that his actions were not OK. All that was needed to be said was in my article.

Thanks, Michelle, for your life lesson of knowing when to hold your head high

My only regret?

I didn't send him the third viral link.