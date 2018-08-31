The affordable rural town with a wonderful community spirit

Caine Mustow's fantastic sunset photo taken 'on the old farm Casino NSW'.

CASINO'S location, wonderful community spirit and affordability make the town a popular choice for buyers looking for real estate on the Northern Rivers.

"It's far enough west to escape the busy lifestyles of the coast, but still close enough to the beautiful beaches of Evans Head and Ballina,” sales consultant for Meridian Property Group Casino, Leigh Fraser said.

"Also the closeness to the Gold Coast and only three hours to Brisbane is another great feature of the town.

"Casino offers its residents town living as well as relaxed country living just a few minutes from the CBD.”

Ms Fraser said the town was big on community spirit.

ABOVE: Casino Beef Week Street Parade. Susanna Freymark

"Whenever there is a fundraiser, no matter how big or small, the town always comes together,” she said.

"For its relatively small size, Casino packs a punch with events hosting the popular Beef Week, Primex and NCPT truck show.

"These events draw a large number of people to the town.”

Casino is a well-established suburb, with a number of new land subdivisions in the pipeline.

It's home to the Northern Co-Operative Meat Company and plans are in place for the establishment of a cannabis plant.

Still very affordable, the median house price in Casino is $280,000 with a +14.3% suburb growth.

The town is home to older couples, families and singles.

According to the 2016 Census, Casino had a population of 10,914.