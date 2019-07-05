The $900k restaurant complex coming to popular village

OLD MEETS NEW: A new development for Bangalow will see construction of a new restaurant and three one bedroom motel units at 32-34 Byron St.

BANGALOW could have a new restaurant and accommodation by 2020 with a new mixed-use development, described as "a complete complement to the town”, flagged for the main street.

The development, estimated at $900,000, will see construction of a new restaurant and three one bedroom motel units at 32-34 Byron St, in the same building as Sparrow.

The development was approved by Byron Shire Council in May 2018, and is due for completion later this year.

A lease is available for the "brand new modern restaurant development” for a keen restaurateur, the listing on Byron Bay Commercial states.

Director and commercial specialist, Kath Vaubell, said it was a "fabulous mix of contemporary and existing... (where) old meets new”.

The restaurant will host a large deck and is at the rear of the building..

"It looks over a green vista overlooking Deacon St,” Ms Vaubell said.

"This is a really great complement to the Bangalow food scene.

"There are very few spaces that have a great alfresco space like this.”

Ms Vaubell said the development didn't affect the heritage listed building on Byron St, and only the rear of the building would be developed.

"Construction is due to start imminently and ideally will be completed this year,” she said.

Byron Bay Commercial are currently looking for "a quality operator” who "understand the Bangalow marketplace”.

"There are good foodies here in the shire and we want to make sure it fits in.

"It's going to be a lovely big balcony.”

A new underground carpark is being built at the site.

Restaurant hours will be seven days 7am-6pm, according to a determination for consent and stamp plans for DA document on Byron Shire Council's website.

If interested in leasing contact Kath Vaubell at kath@byronbaysales.com.au or 0415410633.