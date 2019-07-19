The 9 organisations who received $42,000 from festival

NINE Northern Rivers community groups and organisations received a total of $42,000 in funding from Splendour in the Grass.

This year the festival is again donating $1 from every event ticket sold, with the funding distributed amongst local groups and services, ensuring that community members throughout the region will benefit from the annual event.

The organisations who benefited this year are:

Wilsons Creek Public School: $10,000

Wilsons Creek Public School has been running for over 100 years and is an important part of the community. The funds will assist in implementing a garden to kitchen project, encouraging children to grow and cook their own food as well as providing produce to the Wilsons Creek Community.

Bunyarra Culture Collective: $10,000

Bunyarra Culture Collective is a not-for-profit Aboriginal organisation, providing mentorship to indigenous children and families as well as teaching arts and culture.

The organisation has been working to empower the community through cultural practice for five years by creating cultural collateral to teach in contemporary society for Aboriginal people and the wider community.

The organisation also fosters an Aboriginal women's support group for women across the region.

Byron Bay High School: $7,000

Byron Bay High School would like to enhance student engagement, particularly of those from challenging or low socio-economic backgrounds, with a reinvigoration of its Creative and Performing Arts faculty. The funding will be used to purchase new music equipment to assist this reinvigoration, supporting students in exploring their musical and creative abilities.

Mullumbimby Public School: $5,420

Mullumbimby Public School has a growing emphasis on the teaching of music and arts with the implementation of a high quality school music program being received with great enthusiasm by students and their families. The funds will be used to support this program, with the creation of a recording station, allowing students to enhance their musical learning and opportunities.

Yellow Gate Medical Clinic: $3,000

The Yellow Gate Medical Clinic is a bulk-billing medical clinic providing care for people at risk with drugs and alcohol.

Besides treating addiction, the clinic provides preventative medical care, takes a harm reduction approach and practices case management and advocacy.

The clinic is also engaged in education about drugs and alcohol. The funds will be used to purchase equipment and supplies.

CPL - Choice, Passion, Life: $2,694

CLP also received 12 Splendour 2019 Single Day Passes for six disabled teens and their carers to enjoy the festival.

CPL has been providing support, therapy and advice for people living with a disability in Queensland and Northern NSW for more than 70 years, working with people at every life stage. The organisation's mission is an inclusive society for all, where people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else. The funds will be used to cover staff wages, food and transport, allowing for the CPL Clients to fully enjoy the festival and immerse themselves in the community event.

Brunswick Valley Historical Society: $2,079

Brunswick Valley Historical Society is a volunteer organisation that works to collect and conserve materials that record the social, economic, civic and environmental history of the Brunswick Valley. The Society aims to educate and engage the community in local history as well as provide research facilities.

Wu Chi Kung Fu: $1,000

The Wu Chi Kung Fu School offers martial arts classes to the people of Mullumbimby and its surrounds. The school places value on personal development. The funds will be used to expand the class offerings of the school, with the introduction of a sparring and self defence evening for youth interested in fighting to encourage a controlled outlet for their aggression. The funds will assist the not-for-profit school to purchase equipment for this new class.

1st Byron Scout Group: $985

The 1st Byron Bay Scout Group serves youth from the ages of 8 to 17, getting them involved with a range of fun and challenging outdoor activities, community services and environmental projects. These foster leadership qualities, practical skills and friendships. The funds will be used to build a horizontal climbing wall at the Scout Hall, expanding on the activities offered to Scouts on a weekly basis and encouraging physical activity within a safe and controlled environment.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco were happy to offer the funds to the benefited organisations.

"After almost 20 years of Splendour in the Byron Shire, we're thrilled to finally call North Byron Parklands our forever home and are committed to giving back to the organisations, community groups and initiatives that touch the lives of those across the northern rivers" Ms Ducrou and Mr Piticco said.

Splendour has provided over $630,000 in cash and prize donations to local charities, schools and community organisations.