The 5 most important DAs for Lismore in 2020

The artist concepts for the new sporting facility which will link at Oakes Oval and Crozier Field at Lismore.

As the years roll on, the things around us change as cities look to grow and evolve.

We are taking a look back at some of the most important development applications to happen in Lismore in 2020.

Lismore's sporting hub

Lismore has set it's sights on becoming the premier sporting hub in the Northern Rivers and this $6 million dollar project is the centrepiece.

The DA was lodged earlier this year and the Council has begun calling for tenders on the project.

The project will ensure Lismore's sporting precinct can host top class AFL and NRL matches for years to come.

Bexhill Development flies out the door

Surrounded by some of Australia's best beaches, great community towns and amazing food and produce, it is no wonder that people are flocking to the area.

This Bexhill development is one of the key housing developments occurring in the Lismore LGA and will be one to watch in 2021.

A development application has been lodged for stage two of Bexhill Village Estate.

Quarry gets quashed by council and residents

The Santin Quarry was a regular feature at Council meetings in 2020 as debate raged over whether an extension should be granted.

It ended up being a complicated case due to a pre-existing DA that expired, passionate residents and the business being a sizeable employer in the area.

Santin Quarry on Riverbank Rd, Monaltrie.

Sikh Church coming to Lismore

South Lismore will be the home of a new Sikh Temple after a DA was lodged with Council earlier this year.

The temple will mainly be a place of worship but also place for the community to gather.

The temple is a coup for Lismore given the Sikh religion is one of the fastest growing religions in the world.

The South Lismore site where it is proposed to build a Sikh temple.

North Lismore Plateau Development

Another regular Council feature was the North Lismore Plateau which has been a controversial issue throughout the year. As it stands, the developers have lodged a new DA which is open to submissions until January 21.

Estimated to cost $8,608,157, the DA was to undertake a subdivision of two lots into 85 residential lots, two super lots, and two residual lots.

