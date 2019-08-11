The 4 toxic weeds to be tackled with $120,000 funding boost

WEEDS BE GONE: The $120,000 pilot Rous Country Council program engages local Landcare groups to complete on-ground weed control works on the Far North Coast, in hopes to have a significant impact on controlling weed species and protecting priority assets.

AREAS of the North Coast will be blitzed of threatening weed infestation after an injection of new funding was welcomed by several local land care groups.

The landcare groups received a significant boost from Rous County Council and North Coast Local Land Services to support community action against the region's weeds.

The $120,000 pilot program engages local Landcare groups to complete on-ground weed control works on the Far North Coast, in hopes to have a significant impact on controlling weed species and protecting priority assets.

Coordinated by the North Coast Regional Landcare Network, six different year-long projects have secured approximately $20,000 each.

The projects aim to involve landholders in the removal of weeds and to promote the importance of weed biosecurity.

Working across two projects, the Border Ranges Richmond Valley Landcare Network will target Cockspur coral tree, Honey locust, Moon flower and Green cestrum in the Richmond Valley Council area.

In Kyogle Shire the Landcare Network will focus on Honey locust.

Richmond Landcare will target Job's tears, a new incursion to the local area, along Terania Creek.

While Tweed Landcare, Brunswick Valley Landcare and Richmond Landcare have combined forces to tackle coastal threats including Asparagus weed, Glory lily and Bitou bush.

Together, they will cover the north from Casuarina and Cabarita; Byron Bay main beach and Suffolk Park; to Boulder Beach, Seven Mile Beach, Skennars Head and Bagot Park in the south.

Field days focussing on improving community awareness and strengthening the skills needed to take action are integral to the projects.

The program represents a shift in focus from traditional activities for Landcare, moving from restoring natural ecosystems through bush regeneration, to strategically targeting priority weeds at a landscape scale.

This will involve identifying isolated infestations of weeds that pose a threat to the broader local government areas and containing the spread of those weeds.

RCC Chairman Keith Williams said at the heart of this initiative was realising everyone's general biosecurity duty under the Biosecurity Act 2015.

"The community, especially landholders, play an essential role in effecting change for the long-term benefit of the environment,” Mr Williams said.

North Coast Local Land Services Regional Weed Coordinator Kylie van der Kolk said the project was the first time that North Coast Local Land Services and the local control authorities have worked together with Landcare to deliver strategic, on-ground, weed biosecurity outcomes in line with our Regional Strategic Weed Management Plan.

"You can support these projects on your own land by targeting the same weeds as Landcare in your local government area,” she said.

"Biosecurity protects the economy, environment and community from the negative impacts of pests, diseases and weeds. It is vital for the health, wellbeing and prosperity of our region.”

North Coast Regional Landcare Network Regional Landcare Coordinator Deb Tkachenko said the region's landcare groups were perfectly placed to support the management of weed biosecurity threats.

"Not only do they know their local areas intimately, they spend their free time caring for them,” she said.

"Local funding like this goes a long way to helping Landcare groups look after important sites and engage with the community.”

This work will complement the activities of RCC and assist in delivering the North Coast Regional Strategic Weed Management Plan 2017-2022.