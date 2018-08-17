Menu
MR 100 PERCENT: Byron Bay flanker Craig Wallace is one of the most wholehearted players in Far North Coast rugby union.
Rugby Union

The 4 toughest men playing in the rugby semi finals

by Mitchell Craig
17th Aug 2018 7:00 AM
SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks out the toughest men from the top four teams heading into the Far North Coast rugby union semi-finals:

Andrew Burke, Ballina

The heartbeat of the Ballina forward pack and there hasn't been a more dedicated player in first grade since he became a regular in 2010.

Burke has battled his fair share of injuries over the years including some niggles this season but he returned to the field last month and is set for another finals campaign.

The Seahorses' pack has a hard edge about it this season and has the potential to dominate with the likes of flanker Brad Brown and second-rower Ryan O'Connor in the mix.

Craig Wallace, Byron Bay

Clearly playing through a painful knee injury this season but there is no way his side would want to face a sudden-death semi-final without him.

The Irish import has been one of the most fiery and wholehearted players in the competition since he arrived at the club in 2013.

He may not be as talented as centre Harvey Bell or second-rower Jack Cooke but he will play a key role in how far they go in the finals.

Matt Liddle, Lennox Head

Far from the biggest front-rower in the competition but has the runs on the board, winning numerous grand finals at the club.

Liddle was a selection bolter in the NSW Country team in 2011 and has been a valuable addition since returning to the club at the start of last season.

The Trojans might not have the big names in the tight five but they are sure to cause some damage if they get behind the front-rower.

Matt Scott, Wollongbar-Alstonville

No substitute for experience and the elder statesman has been leading the way in the Pioneers second row for more than a decade now.

Scott toiled through some leans years at the club but stay- ed strong to be part of four straight premiership teams.

He hasn't got complacent in that time and has played some of his best rugby over the past three seasons.

