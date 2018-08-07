Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roots from a fig tree uncovered on a property at Castle Dr, Lennox Head.
Roots from a fig tree uncovered on a property at Castle Dr, Lennox Head. Contributed
Council News

The 4 options council considered before chopping fig tree

7th Aug 2018 7:00 AM

THE decision to chop down a 200-year-old fig tree at Castle Dr, Lennox Head, has been the subject of many reports by Ballina Shire Council.

The council has now put out a document, called Castle Drive fig tree facts, to "provide an important overview of this complex issue”.

Alternatives to chopping down the tree included:

Root barrier systems: $150,000 plus cost of works

"There is limited space between the tree and the property boundaries to install an adequate root barrier,” the council explains.

"In addition, commonly used high density polythene barriers have been considered inadequate for these works, as figs usually bypass these structures quickly.

"Further to this, any root barrier installation would involve moving the essential services, such as underground electricity and telecommunications.”

Roots from a fig tree uncovered on a property at Castle Dr, Lennox Head.
Roots from a fig tree uncovered on a property at Castle Dr, Lennox Head. Contributed

Leave it and continue maintenance

The tree's roots have caused structural damage to nearby properties, and the council has made multiple successful insurance claims, but the insurer will no longer insure the tree.

"As it is uninsured, the public risk is too great and it would continue to significantly damage nearby properties,” the council says.

"This would result in further insurance claims, again, directly costing ratepayers.”

Roots from a fig tree uncovered on a property at Castle Dr, Lennox Head.
Roots from a fig tree uncovered on a property at Castle Dr, Lennox Head. Contributed

Relocate the tree: At least $450,000

According to the council, a tree of this size and scale has never been successfully relocated in Australia.

Purchase the impacted properties: $1.6 million

It's a huge cost to the council, and that's only if the owners were willing to sell.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man seriously burnt trying to light fire

    Man seriously burnt trying to light fire

    News THE man, who is in his 30s, suffered burns to his face, neck and legs and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition last night.

    What happened on Q&A when cameras stopped rolling at Lismore

    premium_icon What happened on Q&A when cameras stopped rolling at Lismore

    News The audience watching at home missed one important "bonus" question

    Popular Lismore business set to close after 17 years

    premium_icon Popular Lismore business set to close after 17 years

    Business "I'm at the age where I've had enough"

    Kmart fan's ultimate pregnancy photo shoot

    premium_icon Kmart fan's ultimate pregnancy photo shoot

    Offbeat There's a new trend coming to Lismore

    Local Partners