The 4 options council considered before chopping fig tree

Roots from a fig tree uncovered on a property at Castle Dr, Lennox Head. Contributed

THE decision to chop down a 200-year-old fig tree at Castle Dr, Lennox Head, has been the subject of many reports by Ballina Shire Council.

The council has now put out a document, called Castle Drive fig tree facts, to "provide an important overview of this complex issue”.

Alternatives to chopping down the tree included:

Root barrier systems: $150,000 plus cost of works

"There is limited space between the tree and the property boundaries to install an adequate root barrier,” the council explains.

"In addition, commonly used high density polythene barriers have been considered inadequate for these works, as figs usually bypass these structures quickly.

"Further to this, any root barrier installation would involve moving the essential services, such as underground electricity and telecommunications.”

Leave it and continue maintenance

The tree's roots have caused structural damage to nearby properties, and the council has made multiple successful insurance claims, but the insurer will no longer insure the tree.

"As it is uninsured, the public risk is too great and it would continue to significantly damage nearby properties,” the council says.

"This would result in further insurance claims, again, directly costing ratepayers.”

Relocate the tree: At least $450,000

According to the council, a tree of this size and scale has never been successfully relocated in Australia.

Purchase the impacted properties: $1.6 million

It's a huge cost to the council, and that's only if the owners were willing to sell.