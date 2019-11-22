The $300 Pornhub Black Friday bargain

Pornhub appeals to an older demographic in their new campaign to make the “long, hard journey” of life a little more bearable.

Pornhub has just introduced the deal of a lifetime.

The mega-popular adult video website announced on Thursday a $299 lifetime membership to its Pornhub premium subscription service, a deal it says will make the "long, hard journey" of life a little more bearable.

The deal - which is called "LifePlan" and will only be available on Black Friday - comes just days after PayPal turned off payments to Pornhub models, accusing the site of making "certain business payments" without its permission. Pornhub said it was "devastated" by the decision, which will dry up payments for more than 100,000 adult workers.

The Pornhub advert to sell the lifetime membership features older couples: Photo Credit Pornhub

Pornhub introduced the deal with a tongue-in-cheek YouTube video showing clips of couples old and young spending time together, with a gravelly voiced narrator proclaiming "choosing the right partner is essential, a partner you can always count on".

The lifetime membership will give subscribers access to 125,000 premium videos as well as get rid of ads on the website and allow higher-resolution streaming. Pornhub premium normally costs just under $100 per year.

For $299, the X-rated site promises "there will always be a familiar face to take care of you, so that you can take care of yourself".

