The $27M project that should fix Ballina’s traffic woes

Rebecca Lollback
15th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
The first stage of a $27m project to duplicate River Street in Ballina is now under way.

Once complete, the work is expected to ease traffic congestion between the Pacific Highway at West Ballina and Kerr Street in Ballina, marking a "significant investment" to improve the local road network.

"River Street carries the largest volume of traffic in and out of Ballina and is at capacity during peak hours," the council explains on its website.

"Traffic flow recorded for 2019 was 26,100 vehicles per day and traffic modelling predicts traffic flow in 2036 will be 29,500 vehicles per day.

"Two-lane arterial roads have the capacity for around 18,000 vehicles per day whereas a four-lane road can cater for 36,000 vehicles per day."

Construction of stage one of the four-stage project, from Burns Point Ferry Road to Barlows Road, started this month.

Stage one of the four-stage project will be broken up into 10 phases.
This will involve service relocations, drainage works and roadwork widening, followed by footpath construction and road reconstruction.

Once the Easter holidays are over, the remainder of the works for stage one will be done.

The following three stages will be completed subject to the availability of funds.

Stage 1, Burns Point Ferry Road to Barlows Road, $3.7m

Westbound and eastbound lane duplication

Street parking and additional pedestrian footpaths

Central raised median island along the full length of road

Ronan Place removal of right turn and entrance reconfiguration to allow heavy vehicle left in/left out turns

Upgrade of stormwater and water services.

 

Part of the stage one works.
Stage 2, Henry Philp Avenue to Tweed Street, $2m

Preconstruction: 2020/21

Construction 2021/22.

Stage 3, Fishery Creek bridge, Brampton Avenue to Henry Philp Avenue, $14.7m

Preconstruction 2021/22

Construction 2021/22.

Stage 4, Pacific Highway connection, Smith Drive to Burns Point Ferry Road, $7.1m

Preconstruction 2023/24

Construction timetable deferred.

The $27m project to duplicate River Street at Ballina is a four-stage project, with work getting under way on stage one this month.
For more information about the project, visit the website.

