The 22 projects that council has been forced to shelve

LISMORE City Council has shelved 22 revitalisation projects because there's simply no money in the budget to deliver the promised plans.

The decision to put on hold several key projects comes after the council voted to put its draft operation budget for 2020/21 on public exhibition.

The draft budget outlines major cuts to assets and projects in an effort to foster financial prosperity.

Council staff have budgeted a cash deficit of $282,000 for the next financial year.

Last month, the council voted to cancel the 22 projects, which fall under the Imagine Lismore Plan, and refer them back to the next Community Strategic Plan (CSP) for community consultation.

"If it's not in the operational plan, we're not doing it," the council's director of Partnerships, Planning and Engagement, Dr Sharon Harwood, said.

"If it is cancelled we made the commitment to take it to the next community consultation that informs the CSP."

Those projects are:

● Review and update the 2015 floodplain risk management plan

● Review and update the crime prevention plan to access grant funding opportunities

● Develop a plan for future passive recreational use and habitat management of the Lismore Lake Precinct

● Creation of an athletic performance centre aimed at delivering strength and conditioning services to local sporting teams, athletic squad students requiring specialised sports training

● Investigate the feasibility of a regional sports hub

● Preliminary planning and investigation of a sports house complimenting existing soccer facilities, as well as netball, artificial track and field facilities and sports houses

● Review cycleway plan to assess next priorities following the completion of the $3 million RMS funded works

● Undertake access audit of council buildings and facilities

● Review pedestrian access and mobility plan

● Enhance the bridge to bridge plan of management with further concept design for revitalisation and activation of the riverbank areas between the two bridges on both the CBD and South Lismore sides of the Wilsons River

● Design Lismore Transit Centre forecourt upgrade

● Increase the amount of greenery and install planter boxes in the CBD

● Transform the open spaces beside the Lismore Transit Centre with planted and visual elements that reference the Wilsons River

● Create 'parklets' throughout the CBD and commission mobile pop-up vans for events

● Upgrade existing footpaths within the main CBD block of Lismore

● Manage the progressive rollout of WI-FI in the CBD and provide power outlets for events in the city centre

● Investigate the Rail Trail for the Northern Rivers

● Complete the renewal energy master plan

● Investigate the feasibility of a mid-scale renewable energy plant

● Review and update the Lismore Housing Strategy based on up-to-date demographic

● Market the medium density housing precinct and associated infrastructure contribution discounts

● Aboriginal and dual naming projects.