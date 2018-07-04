The 22 groups sharing $140,000 for new projects
TWENTY-two organisations and community groups received significant donations from Lismore City Council today under the 2018/19 Annual Community Grants Scheme.
The scheme has funded hundreds of small to medium community projects which have had far-reaching impacts across the community.
Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said this year council set aside $140,000 for the successful community groups, who received grants between $500 and $10,000.
"We received more than double the applications that we can actually give out, so that is another reason why we would like to increase it so we can include everybody,” Cr Smith said.
Some of the successful projects this year include solar panels for the Lismore CWA Rooms, air-conditioning for Lismore's Rochdale Theatre, disabled access and toilet facilities for the Lismore Scouts and rehabilitation of the Hollingworth Creek.
Meanwhile, all 29 rural halls in the local government area received $2000 toward insurance and maintenance costs, as those subject to general rates will have these donated.
Cr Smith said it was really hard picking winners from a list of really great projects.
"We try to be fair and share it around, you look at merits and you look at groups working well with others and you try to make a decision,” he said.
"For a small community group, a few thousand dollars might mean being bale to run a really worthwhile project that directly benefits the community.”
"We never have enough money to give these wonderful groups but it's always a happy occasion when we get to say thank you to those who make such a huge difference in our community.”
The successful recipients in this years round include:
- Lismore Music Festival Society: $10,000 (recurring) for the annual Lismore Eisteddfod.
- Lismore Scouts: $10,000 for disabled access and disabled toilet.
- Hollingworth Creek Landcare: $9,800 for the rehabilitation of the eastern side of Hollingworth Creek.
- Lismore Theatre Company Inc: $9,722 for air-conditioning in the Rochdale Theatre.
- Dorroughby and Glenview Community Centre: $9,000 for Dorroughby Hall re-stumping.
- YWCA Northern Rivers: $8,333 for Growing Up in Lismore on Widjabul Country.
- LightnUp Inc: $8,000 for Bitumen surface for Lantern Parade workshop.
- Lismore Country Women's Association: $6,835 for solar panels for CWA Rooms.
- Whian Whian Memorial Hall: $5,577 to update fire doors to ensure safety for community and those using the hall.
- Big Scrub Landcare: $5,000 toward the Big Scrub Rainforest Day for 2018.
- Friends of the Koala Inc: $4,999 to upgrade koala care facility to enhance education and tourism experience.
- Nimbin School of Arts: $4,950 towards the Nimbin Youth Festival.
- Life Education NSW: $4,800 (recurring) for towing of the Life Education Centre.
- Reel Abrupt Film Festival: $3,000 for the film festival.
- Lismore Senior Citizens Social Club: $2,500 to purchase a defibrillator and other associated equipment and training.
- City of Lismore RSL Sub Branch: $2,000 (recurring) for their Welfare Assistance Program.
- Richmond River Historical Society: $1,980 to Exploring Lismore's CBD Heritage.
- Wyrallah Hall Association Inc: $1,970 for activities for children and youth.
- Nimbin Aquarius Foundation Inc: $1,750 (recurring) for the Tribal Dance Rites Trials.
- Lismore Swans Australian Football Club: $1,480 for a Oakes Oval and Mortimer Oval audio solution.
- Lismore Croquet Club Inc: $1,440 for the purchase of computing equipment.
- Lismore Home Garden Education Club Inc: $1,100 towards the 2018 Spring Garden Competition.