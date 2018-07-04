The 22 groups sharing $140,000 for new projects

Twenty-two organisations and community groups received donations from Lismore City Council at the presentation of the Annual Community Grants Scheme.

Twenty-two organisations and community groups received donations from Lismore City Council at the presentation of the Annual Community Grants Scheme. Samantha Poate

TWENTY-two organisations and community groups received significant donations from Lismore City Council today under the 2018/19 Annual Community Grants Scheme.

The scheme has funded hundreds of small to medium community projects which have had far-reaching impacts across the community.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said this year council set aside $140,000 for the successful community groups, who received grants between $500 and $10,000.

"We received more than double the applications that we can actually give out, so that is another reason why we would like to increase it so we can include everybody,” Cr Smith said.

Some of the successful projects this year include solar panels for the Lismore CWA Rooms, air-conditioning for Lismore's Rochdale Theatre, disabled access and toilet facilities for the Lismore Scouts and rehabilitation of the Hollingworth Creek.

Meanwhile, all 29 rural halls in the local government area received $2000 toward insurance and maintenance costs, as those subject to general rates will have these donated.

Cr Smith said it was really hard picking winners from a list of really great projects.

"We try to be fair and share it around, you look at merits and you look at groups working well with others and you try to make a decision,” he said.

"For a small community group, a few thousand dollars might mean being bale to run a really worthwhile project that directly benefits the community.”

"We never have enough money to give these wonderful groups but it's always a happy occasion when we get to say thank you to those who make such a huge difference in our community.”

The successful recipients in this years round include: