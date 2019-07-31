The 15 rugby players chosen in 50-year anniversary team

Southern Cross University hooker Kirk Taylor-Brown was named in the Gold Rats 50-year anniversary team for Far North Coast rugby union.

Southern Cross University hooker Kirk Taylor-Brown was named in the Gold Rats 50-year anniversary team for Far North Coast rugby union. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

SOUTHERN Cross University hooker Kirk Taylor-Brown was named in the Gold Rats 50-year anniversary team for Far North Coast rugby union.

Taylor-Brown was the only current player named in the team, which was selected by Dave Hoskins as part of the club's anniversary celebrations.

It was based off previous teams selected by the late Maurie Ryan, with Hoskins scanning his eye over players from the past decade.

Taylor-Brown finds himself among former Wallabies Justin Harrison and Richard Tombs.

Harrison was part of the 1993 grand final winning SCU team and went on to play with Australia in the 2003 World Cup.

Henry Vanderglas now plays for the Australian rugby sevens team and had a stint in Super Rugby with the ACT Brumbies.

The 50-year team also includes former Manly premiership winner and South Sydney rugby league player Tom Mooney on the wing.

Former SCU rugby union club president Jack Quigley has played and helped coach the side in recent years and was thrilled for Taylor-Brown.

"It's thoroughly deserved, ask anyone who's seen his performances for the club over the last few years and it's pretty hard to argue with his selection," Quigley said.

"He brings an intensity to games that lifts everyone else to get on his level. At training you have to be ready to rock otherwise he'll smash you.

"He's probably our best player most weeks, but it's just come to be expected that he will be, which is a credit to him.

"Anyone can have a blinder game every now and then but he brings it every week."

Taylor-Brown arrived at the club in 2015 having previously played in grand final teams at Wollongbar-Alstonville.

He has played a number of positions at SCU and is one of the most capped players over the past five years.

Some decent players missed out on the 50-year team, including current coach Harry Witt, who played at the club in 2011 and 2012.

Halfback Matt Anderson was also in the mix while veteran forward Peter Murphy is a two-time Far North Coast Best and Fairest award winner and also missed out.

"Some great players of recent times missed out, guys like Pete Murphy, Matt Anderson and Harry Witt must have been close. But I'm delighted for Kirk," Quigley said.

The Gold Rats have been a lot more competitive on the field this season and hope to keep building with a handful of new recruits next year.

SCU 50-YEAR TEAM

1. Dave Graham

2. Kirk Taylor Brown

3. Dave Arthur

4. Justin Harrison

5. Andrew Penman

6. Nick Gill

7. Robbie Hurst

8. Henry Vanderglas

9. Patrick Burke

10. James Sullivan

11. Tom Mooney

12. Richard Tombs

13. Michael Scanlon

14. Evan Needham

15. Steve Rowe.