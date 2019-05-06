The 12 bridges that will be replaced (if the Coalition wins)

ANOTHER 12 ageing wooden bridges in Kyogle will be replaced under a $4 million package if the Coalition is re-elected.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said 10 of the bridges currently had load limits in place and two were closed to all traffic.

"This package continues the work the government has done in association with council over the last six years to replace Kyogle's ageing bridges," he said.

"It will mean greater safety for school buses, locals and tourists.

"It will also greatly improve access to markets for our farmers and producers.

"Kyogle and districts have one of the highest number of wooden bridges in the state and many are in disrepair and dangerous.

"The council does not have the resources to replace these ageing bridges on its own. That is why I am happy to make this commitment."

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland welcomed the announcement.

"We are always excited to get more bridge funding because it means we can accelerate our bridge renewal program which is so important for local producers, residents and visitors," she said.

"These bridges would struggle to get up under the usual grants available so I'm so pleased to see this funding come through for this much needed infrastructure to ensure our communities' future prosperity."

The bridges that will be replaced under this package are: