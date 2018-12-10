That's a wrap: last Kyogle Council meeting meant business

The last Kyogle Council meeting saw progress on the agenda.

The last Kyogle Council meeting saw progress on the agenda. Marc Stapelberg

THE final Kyogle council meeting of the year was swift and to the point with future developments dominating councillor debate and decisions.

Without public access or urgent business without notice, the relatively small agenda was addressed in just over half an hour, with several members of the public looking on from the gallery.

Kyogle's future Aquatic centre and sports hub was first on the agenda.

Councillors voted on the preferred site layout options for the three-staged phased development of the new gym building and future indoor sports stadium proposed within the Kyogle Memorial Swimming Pool precinct.

The development aims to provide residents with a modern, flood free gymnasium, enclosed sporting arena (stadium) and upgraded pool facilities at its existing aquatic centre located on the corner of Wyangarie Street and Summerland Way, Kyogle.

Following a site visit on November 26 and councillors workshopping the matter, option one was unanimously chosen.

General Manager Graham Kennett's report stated option one was chosen because it contained the footprint of all three stages of development within the current swimming pool precinct, whereas option two proposed the inclusion of Bloore Park as the site for the future sports stadium.

"Option one allowed for an efficient use of space within the existing pool precinct,” the report said.

"The site plan demonstrates that it is technically possible to accommodate all phases of development within the existing precinct boundaries - although, as has been noted, such a quantum of development will necessarily impact upon the amount of open space and landscaping within the site.”

Mayor Mulholland said council looked to seize the future opportunity to co-locate additional sports/recreation facilities (including a sports stadium) in order to create a "hub” at the precinct.

"We have matched the funding of $60,000 previously secured via an election commitment from Federal member for Page, Kevin Hogan for stage one of the development,” she said.

"We will seek further funding and public consultation for stage two and three before works will start.

She revealed future plans would see the gym be moved out of flood plains from the Showground to the Kyogle Memorial Swimming Pool precinct.

Cr Earle Grundy raised the issue of how crowded the site would look after works were complete.

"After inspecting the site I thought it looked to be so crowded with the youth centre sitting on top,” Cr Grundy said.

"They'll be no room for anything once it's finished.”

Cr Maggie May argued that the co-location of the youth centre, pool and gym would create complimentary use opportunities.

"For example if a parent drops their teenager to the youth centre, they could pop into the gym next door as well or they can go to the pool,” she said.

Cr May disagreed with Cr Grundy's comments about the site looking too crowded.

Next, Woodenbong's aged care service initiative proposed by the Woodenbong Progress Association was supported by councillors, by the decision to invest funding of $10,000 from council's budget allocation for aged care to support the development of the business.

It was further revealed council would notionally allocate $50,000 from the existing budget allocation for aged care to support service following the completion of a case/feasibility study.

Councillors then voted on providing additional funding to upgrade and extend the Kyogle Library.

The decision to provide an additional $70,000 allocation in the 2018/19 Libraries Capital Works budget was made, to construct an external deck space to complement the internal library refurbishment, carry out the landscape design of surrounding parkland and implement first stage landscaping works.

Council committed an another $30,000 allocation in the 2018/19 Town Planning operating budget to allow the scope of the Crown Reserves Plan of Management for Community Lands to be expanded to cover all Community Lands.

The application made by Richmond Valley Council, with support from Kyogle Council to the NSW Government for funding to refurbish and improve the internal layout of the Kyogle Library was successful and $99,000 has been added to council's budget for the current financial year.

Mayor Mulholland said there would be more planning around the Library's upgrade and extension which would come back to the February/March meeting next year.