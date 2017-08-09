That's a wrap for the Byron Writers Festival

Tex Perkins talks at the Saturday Paper Marquee at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.

THE tents are down, the books are closed and the pencils are put away.

The 21st Byron Writers Festival is over for another year and the organisers are pleased with the results.

Festival Director Edwina Johnson said the resounding highlight of the festival for her was the incredible generosity of the writers.

"The connections made at the festival - between the writers and the audience - can be profound,” she said.

"It's so gratifying to know that visitors will carry stories back to their own communities, extending conversations started at the festival far and wide.

"Whether that be about human rights, the environment, reflecting on national identity, refugees, or indeed talking about great books.

"Another of the great joys of the Festival is seeing children of all ages transported by their favourite story-tellers.”

Statistics of the festival

Festival Saturday sold out

70,000 individual session attendances by more than 12,000 patrons

117 on-site sessions

14 workshops

20 off-site feature events,

130 writers

Laughter reverberated across the Festival from overflowing sessions including 'Rake' with Richard Roxburgh and Andrew Knight, deftly chaired by Jennifer Byrne; Jimmy Barnes and Tex Perkins in a hilarious exposition of their 'Rock 'n' Roll Lives'; and Peter Helliar, Meshel Laurie and Tracey Spicer telling the delighted crowd 'How I Got Here' (both latter sessions chaired by writer and comedian Mandy Nolan).

Other sessions that attracted capacity crowds included novelist Hannah Kent in conversation with Laura Kroetsch; 'The Reef: A Life Underwater' with Godfather of Coral Charlie Veron; 'The State of The World' with Kerry O'Brien, Roger Cohen, Mei Fong and Christina Lamb chaired by Ben Knight, which inevitably turned to Trump's impact on geo-politics; 'Living Ethically' with Rebecca Huntley, Kenan Malik and Emrys Westacott chaired by Antony Funnell; and 'Gender Still On The Agenda' with Clementine Ford, Bri Lee and Michael Sala chaired by Mandy Nolan.

Festival Saturday saw Peter FitzSimons give an impassioned and entertaining plea for a Republic in the annual Thea Astley Lecture and on Festival Sunday Tristan Bancks, Peter Helliar, Hilary Badger, Isobelle Carmody, Lucas Proudfoot, Sally Rippin and Richard Roxburgh entertained a tent packed full of excited young fans (and a few older ones!) at Kids Big Day Out.

Top selling books

The top-selling books at Mary Ryan's Festival bookstore were:

Working Class Boy by Jimmy Barnes,

The Song of Trees by David Haskell,

Dark Emu by Bruce Pascoe,

Songs of a War Boy by Deng Adut and Ben Mckelvey, and

Fight Like a Girl by Clementine Ford.

"A convivial atmosphere of community pervaded the entire festival, due in large part to the extraordinary work of 200 volunteers who put everything into delivering the best experience possible for our patrons” said Festival Chair Jennifer St George.

Byron Writers Festival was not only a hit with patrons but also the authors.

"Byron Writers Festival is one of my favourite events in Australia, both as a writer and a reader,” said novelist Hannah Kent.

"To celebrate writing in its many incarnations and to explore and discover new ways of thinking and seeing in such an idyllic environment is bliss indeed.”

Australian rock legend Tex Perkins was a first time guest of Byron Writers Festival this year and commented that Byron Writers Festival has been the most interesting, stimulating and enjoyable festival of any kind he'd been to in a long, long time.

"This is a world-class event that I'm now totally in love with.” he said.

More than $8000 was raised for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation via generous donations from festival patrons.

Byron Writers Festival is generously supported by Create NSW and Australia Council for the Arts, and major partners Feros Care, Southern Cross University, Greenstone Partners, Yellow Brick Road Wealth Management and The Saturday Paper.