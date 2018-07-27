THAT SINKING FEELING: Bus, plane bogged on Fraser

Heavy machinery was used to tow out the bus after it became stranded in soft sand on Wednesday night.

HIGH tide and soft sands on Fraser Island are notorious for claiming countless vehicles, but never a tour bus and plane at the same time.

The Fraser Island Explorer's bus became bogged on Wednesday night after attempting to tow out an Air Fraser Island Airvan plane that had become stuck in sand on 75 Mile Beach earlier in the day.

Heavy machinery from Rainbow Beach Recovery, Repairs and Services was used to rescue the bus yesterday morning after it spent the night in high-tide water.

General Manager of Fraser Explorer Tours David Hay said the nature of operating business in a place like Fraser Island was "when a 'mate' is in trouble, you help them out".

"If someone needs help, you give them a hand, and our tour guide did exactly that when he saw the plane was stuck," Mr Hay said.

"Our bus has now been recovered and there was only minor flooding of the front section.

"We will repair it & expect it to be back on the road within a week or so."

The Chronicle understands a helicopter pilot was fined for flying in Fraser Island airspace without a permit to film aerial footage for television news crews.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said they were investigating the illegal flying incident.