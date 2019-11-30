Mark Taylor’s reality check for Australia’s batsmen

Australia’s batsmen dominated Pakistan on day one of the second Test.

Australia’s batsmen dominated Pakistan on day one of the second Test.

FORMER Australian skipper Mark Taylor believes Australia shouldn't get carried away with their day one demolition at the Adelaide Oval, after David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne dominated a disappointing Pakistan attack.

Australia finished at 1-302 with Warner 166 not out and Labuschagne unbeaten on 126, turning up the heat on the tourists with a record partnership of 294 against Pakistan for the second wicket and the highest second-wicket stand against any nation at the Adelaide Oval.

However, Taylor believes Pakistan's woeful bowling attack and poor field placings contributed to the outstanding display by Australia's batsmen.

"It was a very ordinary Pakistan attack today, there is no doubt about that," Taylor told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"In a way that does detract from what David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne did.

"They really worked hard at the crease early on when it was a little bit tougher, and then when they worked the Pakistanis down they just didn't give them anything.

"At the end they just kept the pressure on and the last hour, hour and a half, Pakistan were absolutely shot.

"We're sort of in the same situation that we were in the Gabba Test match. There's a real lack of penetration with the ball. Execution-wise there's not a lot enough balls being bowled at the right area."

The introduction of Mohammad Abbas was meant to reinvigorate the Pakistan attack, but it was a tough day and night at the office for the seamer and his teammates with the ball.

With the exception of a brilliant opening spell from Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan failed to create any real movement in their air or off the pitch.

Taylor believes Abbas bowled far too short to give himself a chance of swinging the ball consistently.

"I can see now why Mohammad Abbas didn't play the first test," Taylor said.

Mark Taylor believes Mohammad Abbas bowled too short on day one.

"It's not so much he's down on pace. He's down on length. He's too short. Too short for way too long today.

"I know he's not the most experienced bloke around, but he's played enough Test cricket to know you've got to bowl fuller than that."

Play will resume on Saturday half an hour earlier than scheduled to make up for rain delays on Friday night.

