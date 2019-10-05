THANKYOU: The firies keeping us safe when disaster strikes

THANKS FIREYS: The NSW Rural Fire Service Association has paid tribute to the thousands of volunteer firefighters and their families across the state who drop everything to keep communities safe when disaster strikes.

RFSA President Brian McDonough said the RFSA is committed to supporting volunteer firefighters and their families year-round, but their special RFSA Volunteers' Family Days, such as the one held recently in Tenterfield, gave the organisation the opportunity to thank both RFS volunteers and their families for their ongoing efforts during times of emergency.

"As demonstrated during the recent destructive fires, our volunteers act immediately to respond, taking time away from their jobs and families, to protect people and property," Mr McDonough said.

"They are also an opportunity to thank the families of our volunteers. The success and efforts of our volunteers would not be possible without family support and flexibility during tough times."

Mr McDonough said these days also provide members with access to mental health support.

The organisation recently held a RFSA Volunteers' Family Day in Tenterfield, where the festivities were interrupted when a dangerous bushfire threatened the town.

"Ironically, during our recent family day event in Tenterfield many volunteers were called away to tackle a significant fire that threatened properties just north of town," Mr McDonough said.

"While their families enjoyed the jumping castle and face painting, we were able to deliver lunch and refreshments to the volunteers on the fire ground."

Mr McDonough said the past month has seen "hundreds of our volunteer firefighters working to tackle fires right across the state, protecting the community as the number of homes threatened by the fires continues to rise".

"These events help us check-in on our firefighters and their loved ones, to make sure they know they are supported," he said.

"It is just one contribution towards thanking our firefighters for the tireless work they do to keep the community safe."