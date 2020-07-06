‘THANKYOU’: Family of Lismore legend send heartfelt message

ONE YEAR ON/: One year after the passing of Harold Crozier, his family thanked the Northern Rivers sporting and wider communities for their support over the past 12 months. Here Mr Crozier and his wife Nan celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2017. Photo: Alina Rylko

ONE year on from the passing of one of Lismore’s sporting greats, the family of Harold Crozier wish to thank the community for the kindness.

“On the first anniversary of Harold Crozier’s passing, the Crozier family would like to take this opportunity to thank the communities of Lismore and districts, many sporting clubs, the Anglican Church and the Lismore City Council for their sincere messages and tributes to Harold,” a statement from the family said.

“These acknowledgments of the person he was, his love of sport, commitment to his community and his religious faith have helped us greatly in our time our loss.”

A natural sportsman who backed up his talent with hard work, Crozier was best known for his success on the cricket pitch, leading many teams to victory on the Northern Rivers as well as playing for NSW Country overseas.

Excelling at cricket and baseball, Crozier, was a lifelong sportsman whose achievements were honoured with the naming of one of Lismore’s main sporting faculties, Crozier Field.

Born in 1932, Crozier spent parts of his early childhood in Lismore before spending his teenage years in Alstonville where he discovered his first love cricket in 1946 at the local club.

A First Grade cricketer for 40 years, Crozier played well into his 50s, reportedly scoring close to 10,000 runs, including 10 centuries.

His career also included being in the representative cricket team for NSW playing against South Africa when they toured in 1963 and then in 1966 against England.

A talented and tough wicket keeper-batsman, Crozier also captained both the Marist Brothers and the Easts Cricket Clubs which under his leadership won either a minor or major premiership 17 times over a 20-year period.

A life member of Eastern Districts Cricket Club in Lismore, Far North Coast Cricket Council, Far North Coast Cricket Umpires’ Association and Lismore District Cricket Association.

His second sporting love was baseball which he started at the age of 10, suiting up for Brothers.

In the 1960s when he was in his early 20s he transferred to The Wanderers, also played for Norths and Ballina and was part of the Far North Coast representative team from 1952 through to 1962 as the regular second baseman.

In 1959 Crozier was selected to be in the Australian team as a second baseman.

Crozier retired from playing baseball in 1973 at the age of 41, making a return at 72 to play alongside his son David for the Ballina Sharks, where in the second year they won the grand final.

He passed on July 6, 2019.