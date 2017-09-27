Guardian angel of the skies thanked for 25 years

MICK Kerry has been a guardian angel for 25 years - taking to the skies with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter as a crewman.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has praised Mr Kerry for his dedication and hard work on its Facebook page.

Mr Kerry started with the fledgling service back in 1985 as a volunteer crewman, a role he held for seven years, at which time he was taken on as a permanent employee.

The Facebook post read: "This month marks 25 years of employment for Mick and it seems fitting that today he performed his first operational winch mission in the new AW139 aircraft, his favourite airframe that he has worked on in all his years.

"Mick's dedication to his profession and the people of the Northern Rivers is something he and his family should be very proud of.

"Thank you Mick, from everyone at the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and from every single patient who you gave the chance of a brighter tomorrow."