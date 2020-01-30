Thanks for the $2mil, we know exactly where to spend it

Before he changes his mind, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland pretends to run away with $2mil federal governement drought funding cheque with Member for Page Kevin Hogan looking on. at the Kyogle Water Supply off stream storage. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Before he changes his mind, Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland pretends to run away with $2mil federal governement drought funding cheque with Member for Page Kevin Hogan looking on. at the Kyogle Water Supply off stream storage. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

THE mayor was wearing a bejewelled eye patch when she met with Kevin Hogan MP to discuss where Kyogle Council will spend the $2 million federal government drought relief funding.

The temporary eye patch may have made the Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland feel mischievous as well as the thrill of improving the water certainty of communities in her LGA. She pretended to run away with the cheque at the off stream storage at Kyogle Water Supply facility.

All kidding aside, Ms Mulholland and general manager Graham Kennett said a number of projects had been identified for funding.

The most exciting in terms of drought were the ones offering new water supplies with plans to install bores at Tabulam and Bonalbo.

“Water security is an issue,” Ms Mulholland said. “We had to look at bores to augment water supply.”

The drilling will begin the next fortnight, Mr Kennett said.

“For Tabulam the first step is a permanent water supply.”

There are plans to have water filling points at both Tabulam and Bonalbo.

Renewables will get $400,000 with a target of 25% solar energy on buildings in Kyogle LGA.

The 21 halls in the LGA will benefit with each receiving $10,000.

Kyogle Community Gym will receive $30,000 funding for a 24 hour swipe entrance system.

Kyogle Council heard it would be eligible for $1 million drought relief funding in October last year.

Then, in the latest federal government drought funding round, they have received another $1 million.

Richmond Valley Council also received $1 million in the latest round.

“This is a two year process to recover,” Mr Hogan said.