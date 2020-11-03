Firey put himself on the frontline when disaster struck

AFTER the fires roared through Rappville one young firefighter who was on the frontline and helped with the recovery work and has now been recognised with a prestigious award.

On Friday evening NSW Rural Fire Service's Rappville Brigade member Theodore Scholl, won the $1000 Dorothy Hennessy OAM Emergency Services Youth Scholarship.

He was one of seven people to receive awards across various emergency services and the only Northern Rivers representative.

Mr Scholl, 18, said he felt "humbled and grateful," to be nominated.

"I felt ecstatic to receive the award," he said.

"When Dorothy Hennessey rang me herself to tell me I was on the short-list, I was also ecstatic because it felt really good to be recognised.

"I love my community service, it's in my mindset."

He said now he has finished HSC at St Mary's Catholic College, Casino, he will used the scholarship to help fund his emergency services career.

"The scholarship will be used towards my studying for a Diploma of Public Safety," he said.

"My aim to is work full-time for the Rural Fire Service."

The winners of this year's Rotary Emergency Services Community Awards (RESCA) were announced on Friday night at a ceremony broadcast across the state.

The awards are community-nominated, and was the only ceremony where all emergency services personnel, both paid and volunteer, were recognised in a combined program.

Minister Police and Emergency Services David Elliott congratulated Mr Scholl and the other winners.

"It takes a committed person who values their community to put themselves on the frontline when disaster strikes," he said.

"This year Rotary received the highest number of nominations in RESCA's history, a tribute to the incredible and tireless dedication of each of our Emergency Services personnel."