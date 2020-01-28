HERO'S WELCOME: Thai cave rescuer coming to Kingy event

Boardwalk Books in Kingscliff will be hosting an author talk with Richard Harris - Katrina Rosetta holding his book.

THAI Cave rescue diver and 2019 Australian of the Year is coming to Kingscliff.

New owner of Boardwalk Books, Maryann Kirk, who has been at the helm of the Kingscliff business for the past two years anxiously watched media reports of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue that often featured images of Dr Richard Harris.

Ms Kirk knew the now-famous doctor from her time working in Port Vila, Vanuatu in 2005 where he was also stationed as an anaesthetist at the Port Vila hospital.

"I kept thinking gosh I hope they are all safe," she explained.

"He is a very humble, interesting fellow and it is an amazing story."

While in Brisbane at another event, Dr Harris will detour to the Kingscliff Bowls Club for an evening sharing his story with the Tweed on February 6, from 5-6.30pm.

The funds raised from the $20 tickets for the sold-out event are going to be donated to a bushfire charity, Ms Kirk explained.

While Dr Harris will be interviewed for the audience by another former Vanuatu resident John Morris, he will also talk about his new co-authored book 'Against all odds'.

"He is a great supporter of independent bookshops," she said.

"The bowls club have been fantastic supporters of this event.

"For those who are not there on the night, they can purchase his book through our shop."