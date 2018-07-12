"So magnificent': Thai cave boys speak of emotional rescue

ONE of the young Thai soccer players has described to a media conference in Thailand the dramatic moment the team heard their rescuers coming.

Adul Sam-on, the only team member to speak English and who was able to communicate with the divers, told his teammates to be quiet when he heard the voices.

"I started to listen and it became reality, the [talking]. I asked Mick to go down, because [he] was holding the torch.

"Quickly, go down to have a look, otherwise they might go past us."

All 12 players and their coach have been under close supervision at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh hospital, near the border with Myanmar, since they were rescued from the cave on July 10.

They answered questions submitted in advance and screened by psychologists to ensure their wellbeing, and walked into the government hall to cheers from a crowd outside.

They had fresh haircuts and looked happy and healthy, despite their two week underground hell.

The group smiled, waved and offered traditional "wai" greetings before telling of their relief when they were found by two British divers.

Coach" Ake" Ekkapol Janthawong, left, speaks on behalf of the 12 boys and himself and their cave rescue during a press conference discussing their ordeal. Vincent Thian/AP

THE RESCUE

Adul said the teammate hesitated, so he went and got the torch.

"I greeted them, I said, 'Hello.' I heard, 'Hello.' Someone was raising their head above the water and said, 'Hello'.

"I went in there and the noise asked, 'Hello, is anyone there?'

"When they came out of the water, I was surprised. I didn't know what to talk to them.

"I said 'hello', or something like that.

"When they said 'hello' to me, I said 'hello' back. It was so magnificent. I didn't know questions to ask. It took me a while before I could answer them, when they asked me how I was. I answered them, I was so surprised. The person asked me how many of us there were. I said '13'. … They answered, 'Brilliant,' and the person was very happy knowing there was 13 of us."