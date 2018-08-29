Teys takes out indoors title

AARON Teys has added the Australian indoors singles championship to his illustrious record.

In 2015 he won the Australian Open singles and is firmly established in the Jackaroos, the Australian representative team.

In last week's indoors title final at Tweed Heads, the sensational former Ballina junior ousted West Australian Clive Adams 8-5, 9-5. Adams had overcome Canadian Ryan Bester, the current Australian Open champion - 10-8, 8-8 - to reach the semi-finals.

In winning the Australian Open title in 2015, Teys beat Bester in a final that was one of bowls' masterpiece games.

This year's women's Australian indoors title was taken by Rebecca van Asch. It's her second successive indoors crown.

State champions

IN a great effort, Ocean Shores took out the No 2s state pennant final at Mount Lewis/Lidcombe. In its rounds the side beat Terrigal 70-54, Pittwater Memorial 79-53 and Lake Conjola 40-10.

Other results No 1: Cabramatta beat St Johns Park 58-57. No 3: Engadine defeated Raymond Terrace 59-48. No 4 (played at Ocean Shores); Tathra Beach won from Cabra Vale Diggers 62-52. No 5: Towradgi Park defeated South West Rocks 56-47. No 6: Tuncurry Forster Sports beat Macksville 61-49. No 7: Jamberoo won from Taree West 60-57.

Popular event

EVERY seven weeks the Northern Rivers Veterans has a wow of a day at a different district club.

The one just held at Lismore Heights drew the usual contingent of 100 bowlers - a turnout that would please any tournament organiser.

Among the century-strong field this time were Victorian visitors from Myrtleford, Traralgon and Broadmeadow.

After bowls, at the annual general meeting, the officials elected were: president Bob Johnson (Lismore City), senior vice-president Peter Jarrett (Alstonville), junior vice-president Bill Dwyer (Casino), secretary Barrie Enright (Coraki), treasurer Daryl Newton (Alstonville), and committee Peter Baguley (Casino), Pat Bugden (Casino), Garry Rose (Lismore Workers Sports) and Don Waddell (Lismore City).

Any bowler aged over 60 is welcome to attend these days.

The next outing is at Kyogle on October 9. Contact Barrie Enright on 6628 2143.

MY VIEW: ON TOURNAMENTS

A week barely went by in the past when there wasn't a club tournament somewhere in the district. These days clubs find it hard to interest sponsors and just as hard to find enough players to make the event worthwhile. Some have turned a green into use for another purpose and now don't have the space for a decent carnival.

Clubs that once could fill greens with a tournament prize of a bowls shirt or a pair of pants now have scant chance of finding enough dosh to attract a worthwhile field.

So what's the secret behind the Northern Rivers Veterans filling club greens with upwards of 100 bowlers whenever it holds its days?

Maybe it's because there are more greybeards playing the game than those of lesser vintage. Or maybe it's because of the professional way the veterans' days are run, the way games are played in the right spirit, with the result less important than having a good time.

Whatever it is, these veterans'days are an outstanding success and an indication of what can still be achieved with events that interest bowlers.

Shady business

REMEMBER the time when many a tournament winner on appeal had to prove the bowls used had a legitimate bias? When there were bowlers who paid shady undercover sources to alter the bias?

Today there's no need to go to illegal bias manipulators or to appeal about illegal biases - ever-skinnier biases are coming off the production line.

The main concern now is whether the colour of the bowl - ranging from white to nipple pink, speckled or plain - is pretty enough.

Take a look at the Bowls Australia constitution and you wonder why it wastes space on the procedure for an appeal against a bowl's bias. But then the same constitution has 86 pages of anti-doping policy for bowls.

Blind ambition

ONE of the toughest jobs imaginable is on offer in Queensland to some dedicated individual. It's state coach for blind and low vision bowlers.

Seeing a bowler play when he can see little or nothing is inspiration to any of us who whinge about a sore toe. I once played with a two-time world blind champion and he needed to be told only where his first bowl finished in relation to the jack. From then on he lobbed them onto the little white thing as consistently as any sighted bowler.

How a blind person can learn this skill is amazing. And how it can be taught is equally amazing.

The tenure for the successful applicant for the state role is three years and one of many requirements is the holding of a Working with Children/Vulnerable People card.

Safety measures

LIGHTNING during a game has drawn a specific ruling by Bowls SA: "When lightning is sighted by the event manager or umpire of the day, play will be suspended and all players will be required to leave the green immediately and move to a safe structure. No place is absolutely safe from lightning strikes but the event manager or umpire of the day is to ensure that all parties are made aware of the location's safe areas.”

It's a safety measure that clubs everywhere should note.

Triple treat

SOUTH Lismore has a prize pool of $1800 for its Versatile Triples on Sunday, September 16. The money will be divided between seven teams - from $540 for first down to $90 for a "lucky” team.

The format is four rounds of singles, pairs, triples. Each player will have one game of singles, two games of pairs, one game of triples. Each team must have at least eight points on the year's pennant gradings.

It will start at 9am and the closing date for entries is September 15. To nominate, phone 6621 3510.