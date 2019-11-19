Teys key to team's $100K BPL victory

STEADY HAND: Tweed Heads bowler Kurt Brown has been one of the top performers in the Bowls Premier League.

BALLINA product Aaron Teys added further lustre to his brilliant career by spearheading his team to victory in the game's televised showpiece, the four-day $100,000 Bowls Premier League.

Teys earned general praise and was awarded the medal for the best performer of the eight interstate franchises that competed and included some of the world's best bowlers.

His team, the Tweed Heads Ospreys, playing for the first time in this event, was made up of debutantes Chloe Stewart and Kurt Brown.

They had to do it the hard way. In the first of Friday night's finals played at Brisbane club Pine Rivers, Teys and his team were off form, going down to the Sydney Lions 6-5, 6-5.

The Lions previously were winners of three of the 10 annual premier leagues played.

Skipped by International Player of the Year Aron Sherriff, Sydney finished second to Teys' team in the number of matches won.

Despite their preliminary final loss, Teys and his team topped the overall win tally and were allowed another shot at the title. They came out firing.

On the first of the five ends they picked up five shots. Playing at the top of their form, they took the set 8-1.

In the second set they were 5-0 in front when Sherriff conceded the match.

MY VIEW: ON THE PREMIER LEAGUE

THERE'S no doubt about it - our game's on a winner with the Bowls Premier League.

For four nights, about four hours each night, it presents some of the best bowls you could see anywhere. It's fast and exciting, with lashings of razzamatazz not usually associated with our sombre game.

But, oh, the commentators!

The organisers have mercifully seen fit to dice the comedian who in the early episodes of the premier league thought he had to be funny when the world's best bowlers were tussling for the $100,000 prize pool.

He's gone but they still have players join the microphone crew and indulge in inane discussions interspersed with much giggling. This is going on while they ignore what is happening on the mat.

When will the organisers realise they are reaching their objective, a viewing audience many of whom are watching bowls for the first time? Commentators should be describing what the bowlers are doing, not subjecting viewers to worthless inanity.

Full marks, however, for having each team of three using the same colour bowls. In the past it's been a mixture, often with opposing teams using the same colour, making it near impossible to tell who has the shot.

Over the four nights, eight franchises play 14 rounds of five ends of match play. Each game lasts about an hour and a half.

The next Bowls Premier League is at Moama in February. It's a television feature not to be missed.

Golden patch

THE Tweed Heads Ospreys have hit a golden patch. Adding to their win as a debut club in Bowls Premier League they have just won Queensland's top pennant, the club's first in 17 years.

It was a close affair - they edged out Brisbane club Enoggera 68-66 in a finish as thrilling as the premier league victory.

Information sessions

BOWLS NSW is holding three information sessions in our area next week. They are: Tuesday, Ballina Cherry Street at 10am and Lismore City at 4pm; Wednesday at Maclean at 10am.

Zone, district and club members are invited.

Subjects to be covered include next year's Conditions of Play and pennant participation.

Says the state body: "This is the chance for people to learn what is required for the coming bowling season, championships and pennants.”

Starting point

QUEENSLAND does the right thing by those who are contemplating taking up bowls and need to find out what the game is all about.

It has a series of four informative publications starting with its beginner's guide.

The History of Bowls gives an insight into the evolution of the sport from its beginnings as a stone-rolling pastime in ancient Egypt to a game played by millions around the world.

The brochure Bowls 101 provides information on bowls' basics, the objectives and some of the terminology that sounds like Sanskrit to the uninitiated. There's an important piece on etiquette, an invaluable insight to the do's and don'ts of the game, something that newcomers need to know but often are left in the dark.

Late bloomer

KEN Andrews, a wartime fighter pilot described in aviation blogs as "Albert Einstein in a Spitfire”, survived being shot down by the Japanese.

When he was aged 93, he took up bowls. On Friday, he will celebrate his 100th birthday at Sydney's Putney Tennyson club where he plays twice a week, leads in No 4 pennants, and drives his car to the games.

"A man of great achievements and a thorough gentleman,” says a spokesman for the club which has arranged a wingding celebration for Friday.

Busy fortnight

THE Gold Coast has a busy time for the next fortnight.

The Multi Nations, which runs until Friday, has two Australian teams competing against seven other nations.

After this, the annual trans-Tasman test series against New Zealand will be featured from next Monday to Wednesday. It will have open, development and over-60 teams.