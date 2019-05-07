Teys has the keys to the kingdom

Former Ballina bowler Aaron Teys was selected in the Australian squad to go to the UK in July.

HOME-GROWN international Aaron Teys is one of the Australian squad of 15 to go to the United Kingdom in July as part of early preparation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

On the two-week tour, the squad will be based at Birmingham and will compete at Royal Leamington Spa, the official venue for the Games.

The squad will play against England, Scotland and Ireland before journeying to Wales for a further test series.

The able-bodied squad will be accompanied by a contingent of para-sport bowlers.

With the 25-year-old Teys in the youthful men's squad are four other NSW bowlers - Ray Pearse, 34, Aaron Wilson, 24, Corey Wedlock, 22, and Ben Twist, 28.

Four of the women's squad are from NSW - Kelsey Cottrell, 28, Karen Murphy, 44, Natasha Scott, 28, and Chloe Stewart, 23. Victoria's Samantha Shannahan, 30, is the fifth member.

Australian coach Steve Glasson said the tour would allow the bowlers to gain experience on UK outdoor greens well in advance of the 2022 Games.

Winning teams

THREE more of the lower NRDBA pennant grades have completed their season and had winners and runners-up named. One of them still has to have the runner-up decided in a play-off.

Ballina has taken the flag in No 5s by 12.5 points ahead of Casino RSM; Kyogle is the winner in No 6s by 24 points from Lismore Heights; the clear winner in No 7s is Ballina by 15 points ahead of Ballina RSL, with Lismore Heights another three points behind.

The Ballina RSL-Lismore Heights play-off for runner-up will take place on Saturday.

Two washed-out games in No 5s - Alstonville versus Lennox Head and Ballina RSL v Ballina - had no bearing on the final results and the teams received five points each.

Pennants won - No 2: South Lismore. No 3: Evans Head. No 4: Ballina RSL. No 5: Ballina. No 6: Kyogle. No 7: Ballina.

In the top grade, Ballina maintains a 6.5 point lead over Casino RSM, with Ocean Shores next, 27 points behind Casino RSM.

Kingscliff and Pottsville are tied in bottom place.

Current points table: Ballina 56, Casino RSM 49.5, Ocean Shores 22.5, Kingscliff 16, Pottsville 16.

MY VIEW: ON PENNANT WINNERS

THE depth of bowls talent in the Ballina area is highlighted by this season's pennant results - the seaside area has taken three of the grades decided and is leading in another.

Ballina Cherry Street has won the flag in No 5s, No 7s and is in front in the No 1s; Ballina RSL has taken the No 4s.

For three - and possibly four - of the seven pennants to go to the one area is a performance that doesn't happen often.

The NRDBA this year partly avoided the often-heard whinge that the season is too long. It's hard not to agree with the whingers - it's difficult to maintain interest and enthusiasm of players and followers when the season goes on for a fifth of the year.

This season the two divisions of No 2s, No 3 and No 4s played only six weeks. The others were up for the full 10 weeks.

If the whole competition was shortened it would be a boost to what could be an inspiring competition.

State finals

THE state pennant final for the No 1s will open with two rounds at Forster on July 26.

Next day will be round three and the quarter finals, followed by the semis and final on July 28.

The same schedule of play applies to the other grades. Venues for these are - No 2: St George's Basin/Huskisson. No 3: South Tamworth. No 4: Port City/Westport. No 5: Halekulani/The Greens/The Entrance. No 6: Warilla/Kiama. No 7: Nelson Bay.

Championship rules

IN RESPONSE to requests for clarification of the requirements for state president's reserve championships, Bowls NSW says the event is open to registered bowlers who were graded in their previous pennant season in No 5s, No 6s or No 7s - or who have no previous season grading and are not graded higher than No 5s at the close of entries and who have not entered the corresponding state or state senior event.

Charity day

WANT a great day out? Then get your name in for Kyogle's Mixed Charity Day on Wednesday, May 29.

All proceeds go to the Kyogle RFS and Kyogle Aged Care.

It'll cost $15 to enter and that includes green fees and a sausage sizzle.

Non-bowlers are welcome, as the club can provide bowls for newcomers to the game.

For more information phone 6632 1108.

Role changes

BOWLS NSW says the recent resignation of Anthony Cottee as its general manager for the past two years resulted in a review of operations and administration.

The state body says: "It has been decided that while a role for the operations of the association is still very much required, the new role will be focused, but not limited to, the following areas.”

It gives these responsibilities as managing and administering all of the association's sporting activities, providing educational leadership regarding the sport, updating policies and practices, liaising with district/zone match and executive committees, mentoring staff, monitoring performance and various administrative and management tasks.

David Ellis had been appointed to this "important new role”. Ellis has had 20 years' experience with the legal support industry where he was a state manager.