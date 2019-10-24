Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSHFIRE BENEFIT: Popular Cruel Sea frontman Tex Perkins will join a line-up of fabulous musicians at the Ewingar Bushfire Benefit Concert on November 22.
BUSHFIRE BENEFIT: Popular Cruel Sea frontman Tex Perkins will join a line-up of fabulous musicians at the Ewingar Bushfire Benefit Concert on November 22. Contributed
News

Tex Perkins to perform at bushfire benefit

Alison Paterson
by
24th Oct 2019 4:00 PM

CRUEL Sea frontman Tex Perkins will join talented bluesman Matt Walker as the headline acts for the Ewingar Rising Bushfire Recovery Benefit concert on November 22 at the local hall.

Ewingar resident Nadine Myers is leading the team organising what promises an amazing line-up of nationally and locally renown musicians.

"Ewingar really needs help after being impacted by the Long Gully Road and Busbys Flat bushfires which blazed through the area,” she said.

"And we hope some generous businesses can step up and offer their services so the concert can be a massive success and the funds raised can go where they are needed.”

Ms Myers said they are very fortunate to secure an amazingly talented line-up which includes Tex Perkins and Matt Walker.

"We also have Byron Bay blues-rock musician Marshall O'Kell, popular duo Watling & Bates, local star Georgia Cummins, the wonderful Two Tears in a Bucket, award-winning Haystack Mountain Hermits, the fabulous August River Band and talented Mermaid Avenue will be there providing amazing entertainment too,” she said.

"The Northern Rivers Conservationism are going to waive the hire for their large stage for us, but we need to pay for the crew to manage the production side of the concert, so we would love any qualified and experienced people to volunteer their expertise.

"We also need to hire security personnel, portaloos and outlay for our merchandise that we're going to sell and have realised that with our hall fund depleted after feeding the masses during the bushfires the past two months we don't have a lot to start from, so if a company wants to sponsor this cost for us, this would be wonderful.”

Children will be entertained by a castle and puppet show and patrons can enjoy food and coffee vans and a licensed bar with camping on site.

Ms Myers said the concert will offer fresh hope to the residents of the area.

Tickets prices will be finalised on Friday October 25 and bookings will be via Eventbrite.

Sponsors and people wanting to donate goods, services or moment can contact Nadine Myers via nadsyg@hotmail.com

busbys flat fires bushfire bushfire benefit concert ewingar long gully fire matt walker tex perkins
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mystery music event that authorities know nothing about

    premium_icon Mystery music event that authorities know nothing about

    Whats On THE 10-hour music festival is set to happen on the Northern Rivers, but the council and police have no details and haven't approved it.

    It's a nude calendar... with a difference

    premium_icon It's a nude calendar... with a difference

    News Why did these 12 men decide to bare all?

    Raise a glass for farmers doing it tough in the drought

    premium_icon Raise a glass for farmers doing it tough in the drought

    Community The Let It Pour campaign aims to help drought-stricken communities

    #11-20: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #11-20: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport There are few surfers in this installment of our list