Tex Perkins to perform at bushfire benefit

BUSHFIRE BENEFIT: Popular Cruel Sea frontman Tex Perkins will join a line-up of fabulous musicians at the Ewingar Bushfire Benefit Concert on November 22. Contributed

CRUEL Sea frontman Tex Perkins will join talented bluesman Matt Walker as the headline acts for the Ewingar Rising Bushfire Recovery Benefit concert on November 22 at the local hall.

Ewingar resident Nadine Myers is leading the team organising what promises an amazing line-up of nationally and locally renown musicians.

"Ewingar really needs help after being impacted by the Long Gully Road and Busbys Flat bushfires which blazed through the area,” she said.

"And we hope some generous businesses can step up and offer their services so the concert can be a massive success and the funds raised can go where they are needed.”

Ms Myers said they are very fortunate to secure an amazingly talented line-up which includes Tex Perkins and Matt Walker.

"We also have Byron Bay blues-rock musician Marshall O'Kell, popular duo Watling & Bates, local star Georgia Cummins, the wonderful Two Tears in a Bucket, award-winning Haystack Mountain Hermits, the fabulous August River Band and talented Mermaid Avenue will be there providing amazing entertainment too,” she said.

"The Northern Rivers Conservationism are going to waive the hire for their large stage for us, but we need to pay for the crew to manage the production side of the concert, so we would love any qualified and experienced people to volunteer their expertise.

"We also need to hire security personnel, portaloos and outlay for our merchandise that we're going to sell and have realised that with our hall fund depleted after feeding the masses during the bushfires the past two months we don't have a lot to start from, so if a company wants to sponsor this cost for us, this would be wonderful.”

Children will be entertained by a castle and puppet show and patrons can enjoy food and coffee vans and a licensed bar with camping on site.

Ms Myers said the concert will offer fresh hope to the residents of the area.

Tickets prices will be finalised on Friday October 25 and bookings will be via Eventbrite.

Sponsors and people wanting to donate goods, services or moment can contact Nadine Myers via nadsyg@hotmail.com