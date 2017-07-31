26°
News

Tex on his memoir: 'I was reluctant'

Javier Encalada
| 31st Jul 2017 10:42 AM
The cover artwork of Tex Perkins' memoir Tex.
The cover artwork of Tex Perkins' memoir Tex.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TEX Perkins answers the phone from his home in the Byron Shire.

He is keen to talk about his new album You Don't Know Lonely with Tex, Don and Charlie, but he agrees to also have a chat about his upcoming memoir, Tex, out this month, ahead of his appearances at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.

As a musician, he has done it all, after three decades of fronting some of Australia's most intense and spirited rock'n'roll bands - The Cruel Sea, The Beasts Of Bourbon, Tex, Don and Charlie, Dark Horses, Thug, The Ladyboyz and many other projects, including performing as Johnny Cash in the acclaimed Man In Black theatre show.

After 20 years living in the Byron Shire, he also considers himself a true local.

He was not very keen to write stories from his life, he admits.

"I was very reluctant because I didn't think I had the numbers: I only had three albums in the top ten, I won awards 20 years ago,” he said.

"It wasn't going to be about how successful and crazy my life was.

"It doesn't have the classic rags to riches storyline, or descent into hell and redemption, although it's got elements of that.

"I didn't think I was worthy of it, but then they dangled so much money in front of me and I started to reconsider (Laughs).”

A series of interviews ensued and a first draft was presented to him, which he completely disliked, so Perkins found himself re-writing the whole manuscript.

"It frightened me into action, basically,” he said.

"I discovered the joy of writing! I used to struggle writing an email, but over the summer my beautiful partner Christina gave me the space and time to spend a few month hammering away the keyboard, which I found a wonderful experience.”

Perkins admitted the most surprising aspect of writing the book was how he tackled the different chapters of his life.

"The editors prompted me with some suggestions on what to write about,” he said.

"I would write 800 to 2000 words about a subject, in an essay style.

"So they asked me to write about the first album I owned, for instance, and I didn't really want to write about that album, but then I remembered how I came to have the money to buy my first album.

"Our parents were away and my brother handed me $20 and said 'get the f*** out of the house and don't come back until 4pm'.

"I enjoyed writing those stories about how a 13 year-old gets money to buy and album more than what was the album and why I liked it.”

Tex Perkins said he now realised he had many stories he forgot to put in the book.

"Sometimes, some stories were left out for legal reasons (laughs),” he said.

"Lawyers sometimes suggested I get permission from some people, but other times it was those people I check with if I could share some of our stories that reminded me of other stories I had forgotten about.

"It's been a great process of remembering many stories, so I would like to do another book, because the existence of the book is one thing, but the process of writing of the book is another and it is really wonderful.”

Schedule

  • In a one on one conversation with Bec Mac on Friday, August 4.
  • Session: Rock N Roll lives with Jimmy Barnes on Saturday, August 5.
  • At Byron Bay Writers Festival, August 4 to 6. For details visit byronwritersfestival.com.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  book byron bay byron bay writers festival memoir tex perkins whatson

What increased airport security means for locals

What increased airport security means for locals

TRAVELLERS are urged to give themselves ample time before their flights as increased security creates delays through bag checks and screenings.

$1.5 million to revolutionise G'Bah hockey centre

SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.

Funding puts Lismore on the map as a sporting hub

Ice found by police during roadside test

Gladstone police conducting random breath testing operations on Glenlyon Road, Gladstone.

Drugs seized during vehicle stop in Northern NSW on the weekend

Financial stress up as cost of living rises

CASH WORRIES: A new report has revealed more Australians are worried about rising household costs while wage growth is stagnant.

Costs up but confidence down about better times ahead

Local Partners

Buying local key to preventing prawn virus spread

AN INCREASED push to buy local prawn bait has been strengthen in light of the looming threat of White Spot virus.

Saleyards upgrade to further boost event

DEAL: Riley Wellman, 15, sold the Woodlawn College Charlois for $7000 at Casino Saleyards.

All Breeds sale attracts impressive stock

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VISIT: Lennox Head.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten winter-friendly things to do this week

A highlight of the Lismore Aviation Unlimited expo was the chance to go on a joy flight or adventure flight in a aeroplane or helicopter.

Enjoy sunny days, fresh nights and be entertained

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about today's new episode of Game of Thrones*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6A-D/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction