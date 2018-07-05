Tests will reveal why this baby whale died

National Parks and Wildlife help to remove an 8.8m juvenile humpback whale from Tallow Beach near Tallow Creek in Byron Bay after it washed ashore dead.

National Parks and Wildlife help to remove an 8.8m juvenile humpback whale from Tallow Beach near Tallow Creek in Byron Bay after it washed ashore dead. Marc Stapelberg

RESEARCHERS are still searching for the cause of death of a juvenile humpback whale which washed up on Tallow Beach, Byron Bay yesterday morning.

Founding director and executive officer of Dolphin Research Australia, Elizabeth Hawkins, said they completed an external evaluation and retrieved some samples in order to determine what led to the whale's untimely demise.

"The animal wasn't in the best condition, it looked to be a little bit emaciated so it has lost a bit of weight and the load of parasites on it was a little bit more than usual which can indicate the animal might have been of ill health," Dr Hawkins said.

"We just took a couple of samples to help us at least get a DNA sample and look at the toxicology level, so pollutant levels in the animal."

Dr Hawkins said it was often difficult to say what led to the animal's death in a single stranding.

"Animals like this are quite an intrigue as far as why it dies," she said.

"The samples we took can hopefully get a little bit further into the cause of death but so often it's the case it does become an unknown.

"The illnesses can be anything from natural causes to viruses and diseases."

"It can also be from human influence as well, which is something in particular we do want to get a handle on."

The samples taken yesterday have been archived and will tested once they receive enough funding.

"It can take a long time because it is funding dependent, to run these samples is very expensive and it can take us sometime to fundraise enough money to run the samples," Dr Hawkins said.

Strandings like this are likely to happen again as the population of the East Coast humpbacks recover.

"This year we are expecting over 30,000 animals to be migrating along our coast," Dr Hawkins said.

"If people do find a stranded animal the important thing is to contact the rescue as soon as possible, the ORRCA Hotline or the local national parks number so they can get on site to assess these animals."

"It is absolutely critical for us to get there as soon as practical."

Dr Hawkins also reminded boaters and marine users to take care and keep away from the migrating mammal.

"If you are boating or out there on the water just keep a look out and make sure you do keep your distance of the animal, for their safety as well as peoples safety."