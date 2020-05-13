Testing times for Ballina NRL star as deadline looms

Gold Coast Titans have given Brian Kelly until Thursday to receive the flu injection. Photo Dave Hunt.

TIME is running out for Ballina rugby league product Brian Kelly, with the Gold Coast Titans giving him until tomorrow to decide if will return to the club to have a mandatory flu shot.

Kelly and lock Bryce Cartwright were stood down on Friday when the Queensland government intervened to ensure all NRL players in the state had received the injection.

As it stands the players will be unable to train and play NRL until they receive the shot.

The Titans did not comment on whether they had heard from Kelly regarding the decision when contacted today.

The club released an official statement on Tuesday night as the NRL pushes ahead for its May 28 return from the coronavirus shutdown.

“The Gold Coast Titans have made formal requests to Bryce Cartwright and Brian Kelly to obtain up-to-date influenza and, as required, pneumococcal vaccinations,” the statement read.

“Doing so will enable each player to meet the requirements of the Queensland State Government’s protocols allowing Queensland-based NRL Clubs to train and play.

“In turn, this will allow both players to resume training and to play with the Titans when the NRL Telstra Premiership resumes on May 28.

“Both players have been asked to notify the Club of their agreement with this direction by Thursday 14 May.

“The Gold Coast Titans will be making no further comment on this issue until that time.”

Queensland is the only state which is enforcing mandatory flu shots for its NRL players.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young rejected an application from the NRL for players who sign a waiver to be exempt from the injection on Tuesday.

Players will only be exempt from the shot on medical grounds in Queensland and not on ethical or religious beliefs.

NSW and ACT based players have signed a waiver to continue training but will be banned from playing in Queensland under the current restrictions.

Kelly made his Titans debut last season after playing his first NRL game at Manly in 2017.