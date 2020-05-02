Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's "stock price is too high".
Business

Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

2nd May 2020 7:37 AM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has posted several tweets, including one saying the electric car maker's stock was overpriced, that lead to a nearly 12-per-cent sell off on US markets.

Tesla stock dropped from an intra-day high of nearly $US770 to $US690 on the tweets.

"Tesla stock price is too high imo," Musk said on Twitter, using an abbreviation for in my opinion. Two minutes earlier he said: "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Minutes later, he tweeted on the coronavirus shutdowns, reiterating his position that the country should reopen.

"Now give people back their FREEDOM," a tweet said. Earlier in the week he dubbed as "fascist" some of the stay-at-home rules imposed by state and local governments.

On Friday, Musk also began to tweet a thread of the words to the US national anthem, ending with a question mark.

Musk's Twitter habits have in the past landed him in trouble with US regulators, with one case still ongoing.

Originally published as Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

elon musk sharemarket tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        premium_icon Tip is open, but one resident frustrated by dumping costs

        News LISMORE residents can’t access tip vouchers, but can make an appointment to visit the tip during COVID-19 crisis.

        Local animal refuge hit hard by COVID-19

        premium_icon Local animal refuge hit hard by COVID-19

        News THEY survived drought, fire, humans, but virus threatens animals.

        Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        premium_icon Will wildlife suffer as we revert to single-use plastic?

        News ENVIRONMENT groups are bracing for the impact of more single-use plastic in local...

        Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        premium_icon Paid work for Northern Rivers artists through new program

        News “WE HAVE one of the largest per capita of artists living in the Northern...